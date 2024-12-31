Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-12-31

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. little-scale – Soundscape for ‘Climate Canons’ (Long Version)
  3. Andrew Lang – Regime Shift
  4. A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – caught in the rain on gertrude street
  5. Jenny Sturgeon – thinnest​.​outlines​.​informed
  6. Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – We Are Having An Excellent Nuclear War
  7. Colin Johnco – L’Air Qui danse
  8. Bonfire Hill – The Holy Holly
  9. Panoptique Electrical – For Em
  10. Broken Chip – Into Autumn
  11. Gavin Bryars & Philip Jeck – 1 Piste
  12. IKSRE – way up there I see everything (guuguubarra)
  13. Paul Wormhole – workman
  14. Henrik Meierkord – ISTID II
  15. Felix Mir – Tourmaline
  16. Fe​́​licia Atkinson – The Light of September
  17. Morton Feldman and Tobias Hume – A Question
  18. Gazelle Twin – Cold War Rising
  19. Damon Thomas – 50s Encyclopedias
  20. Simon J Karis – Volcano Meditation
  21. Lupus – By God’s Hooks #1
  22. Rupert Lally – Calmer (featuring Simon Fisher Turner)
  23. TOMSEA – Eclipse
  24. Elori Saxl – Shorter Lifespan
  25. Meemo Comma – From The Sky
  26. Tralala Blip – nowy
  27. Charlatan – I Do It For You
  28. Straight Panic & Quiet Husband – I can’t be them
  29. Cumsleg Borenail – Slumbers Pleat
  30. Rope Society – At Your Threshold
  31. Mr B & Mr C – Exaltation
  32. Dame Area – Striscia
  33. Pefkin – The Rescoring
  34. Christy Moore – Sunflowers
  35. Heidi Harris – Polishing Stones
  36. Macdara Yeates – The Blue Tar Road
  37. Stick in the Wheel – Brisk Lad
  38. Nina Hynes & Dee Mukrooney – Soul of my soul -Sin​é​ad O’Connor cover with new lyrics
  39. Captain Moonlight – This Is What You Sound Like
  40. newager – cosmic manar
  41. Cormorant Tree Oh – Throb
  42. Tim Koch – Leaving Michester
  43. Florigenix – Child Song
  44. Gaze is Ghost and Housekind – Solas an Gheimhridh
  45. Felix Mir – Earth Portal
  46. jaditr – wildfire
  47. Tim Koch – Bounce
