Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-12-31

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- little-scale – Soundscape for ‘Climate Canons’ (Long Version)
- Andrew Lang – Regime Shift
- A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – caught in the rain on gertrude street
- Jenny Sturgeon – thinnest.outlines.informed
- Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – We Are Having An Excellent Nuclear War
- Colin Johnco – L’Air Qui danse
- Bonfire Hill – The Holy Holly
- Panoptique Electrical – For Em
- Broken Chip – Into Autumn
- Gavin Bryars & Philip Jeck – 1 Piste
- IKSRE – way up there I see everything (guuguubarra)
- Paul Wormhole – workman
- Henrik Meierkord – ISTID II
- Felix Mir – Tourmaline
- Félicia Atkinson – The Light of September
- Morton Feldman and Tobias Hume – A Question
- Gazelle Twin – Cold War Rising
- Damon Thomas – 50s Encyclopedias
- Simon J Karis – Volcano Meditation
- Lupus – By God’s Hooks #1
- Rupert Lally – Calmer (featuring Simon Fisher Turner)
- TOMSEA – Eclipse
- Elori Saxl – Shorter Lifespan
- Meemo Comma – From The Sky
- Tralala Blip – nowy
- Charlatan – I Do It For You
- Straight Panic & Quiet Husband – I can’t be them
- Cumsleg Borenail – Slumbers Pleat
- Rope Society – At Your Threshold
- Mr B & Mr C – Exaltation
- Dame Area – Striscia
- Pefkin – The Rescoring
- Christy Moore – Sunflowers
- Heidi Harris – Polishing Stones
- Macdara Yeates – The Blue Tar Road
- Stick in the Wheel – Brisk Lad
- Nina Hynes & Dee Mukrooney – Soul of my soul -Sinéad O’Connor cover with new lyrics
- Captain Moonlight – This Is What You Sound Like
- newager – cosmic manar
- Cormorant Tree Oh – Throb
- Tim Koch – Leaving Michester
- Florigenix – Child Song
- Gaze is Ghost and Housekind – Solas an Gheimhridh
- Felix Mir – Earth Portal
- jaditr – wildfire
- Tim Koch – Bounce
