Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-12-17

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt – Suspended Between Worlds
- Andrew Lang – The Colour of Memory
- Tetsuya Nakayama – Yonakiishi
- little-scale – Soundscape for ‘Climate Canons’ (Short Version)
- Una Lee – All speak in love
- Mara MacDonald – new house
- Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – Test Tubes
- Jenny Sturgeon – porridge.smoke.remains
- Del Lumanta & Eunice Andrada – Nature Is Healing
- A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – spike
- Throat & Chest – The End of Days has Begun.
- Broken Chip – December 1972
- Meemo Comma – They, Spoke
- Valentina Magaletti – A Ghost Again
- Julek ploski – Truth (feat—Martyna Basta & Patrick Shiroishi)
- Panoptique Electrical – For Bells
- Bel Canto Orquestra – The Curious Sofa
- Ion Pearce – Strange Machine
- Elori Saxl – How We Got Here
- Aphir – catechism
- IKSRE – ALONE. AT PARADISE
- Felix Mir – Selenite
- Damon Thomas – Hot Stuff
- TOMSEA – Twilight
- Benjamin Zephaniah – do something illegal
- Gazelle Twin – Black Dog – Gary Numan & Ade Fenton Mix
- Rope Society – The Golden Rim
- Rupert Lally – Play Position (featuring Salford Electronics)
- Wex Dabbler – The Cave of Adullam
- Anne James Chaton & Andy Moor with DJ Rupture – Break The Record (English Version)
- Mr B & Mr C – Identity
- DJ TR!P – 2nd Player Hater
- Cumsleg Borenail – Parade You ’round The Town
- UKAEA – BADGER2
- Simon J Karis – Talisman Of Suffering
- Bridget Hayden – Shropshire: The Legend of Llynclys Pool
- Beth Malcolm – In the Seam Between
- Beth Malcolm – Sunflowers
- Laura Cannell – When I Returned You Were Gone
- Samantha Whates & Ida Wenøe – Lily Pad Blues
- Cormorant Tree Oh – My Tiniest Bones
- Heidi Harris – Strum
- Stick In The Wheel – Watercress-o
- Tartine de clous – C’était la fille d’un Parisien
- Macdara Yeates – The Herrin’
- Selkie – Left Turn At The Lights
- Maisie B. – Overture
- Eilis Frawley – Be A Lady
- Han Reardon-Smith x Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Cracks Everywhere
- Quirkestra – Are we there yet?
- newager – go like the blazes
- Tim Koch – Goth lightening
