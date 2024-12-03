Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-12-03

December 3, 2024

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Tristan Louth-Robins – Memento Trails
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – copiers​.​aboard​.​sneezing
  4. Pefkin – You Within Its Branching Arms
  5. Anna Peaker – Lazy Hardware
  6. ojeras de damita is dead – let’s kill ourselves, let’s save ourselves
  7. Bel Canto Orquestra – Logique Du Sens
  8. Broken Chip – Superposition
  9. IKSRE – Tall Roads
  10. Christian Moser – kermes
  11. Heavy Cloud – Another Series of Pauses
  12. Avalon Kane – Unseen
  13. Pepo Galán – Janus (ft. Karen Vogt)
  14. perila – wish
  15. Adam Coney & Richard Pike – Friday Hour
  16. Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – Something Like That
  17. DOVS – Frames
  18. Damon Thomas – No One Ever Talked Gaslighting
  19. Rupert Lally – Entry Visa
  20. Willebrant x The Billows Burn Bright – Transit
  21. Jennifer Charles – The Lake
  22. nobile – Un’immagine ingrandita di una foresta distorta
  23. Panoptique Electrical – For Sleep
  24. Maryam Newager – Wide Runs The River
  25. Quiet Husband – Klonopin
  26. Rope Society – Liminal
  27. Carlisle City Council – The Border City
  28. SILO TOWERS 13.2GHz – HAVNTED WAVEBANDS
  29. Mara MacDonald – hair clip
  30. Felix Mir – Celestite
  31. Belial Pelegrim – Wasp
  32. C:\VEhF\ – tensorShift
  33. OPERATION G.O.A.T.E.E. – First Rule
  34. Wex Dabbler – Mythus
  35. Cumsleg Borenail – The King Has Never Said He Loves His Country
  36. White Columns – ii) All Familiar Things That Once Were Strange
  37. Jon Dale + Kynan Lawlor – Don’t Drop The Cantaloupe
  38. Dame Area – Sempre cambiare
  39. Mr B & Mr C – Independancy
  40. Master Yayat & Tedi Kurniadi – Reundeu
  41. Ben McElroy – Spells
  42. Iosonouncane – Borgata
  43. Muireann Ní Shé – O​í​che Nollag ‘s Rince Éabha Nellie
  44. Sealionwoman – Bracken
  45. Beth Malcolm – In the Seam Between
  46. Samantha Whates & Ida Wenøe – Little Bird
  47. Hands of the Heron – Aquamarine
  48. Cormorant Tree Oh – Terror Of The Countryside
  49. Macdara Yeates – The Shores of Lough Bran
  50. Stick in the Wheel – What Can The Matter Be?
  51. Basty H – Penguin and Possum
  52. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80’s
  53. newager – trumpet joy
  54. Tim Koch – Zephyr On Toast
