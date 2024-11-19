Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-19

November 19, 2024

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Willebrant – Some things of sorts (continuous mix)
  3. Stella Maris – Kent: Chaucer’s Prioress
  4. Jenny Sturgeon – cornfield​.​torched​.​breath
  5. Heavy Cloud – Her Guitar
  6. Zeno van den Broek & HIIIT – MA​(​N​|​CHINE) – Movement one: System
  7. nobile – La foresta cremisi è densa di funghi distorti
  8. Madeleine Cocolas x Vintage Credenza – Rather Cold
  9. Panoptique Electrical – For Ruins
  10. Tristan Louth-Robins – Sunken Lodestone (excerpt)
  11. Lucy Liyou – superstar
  12. Broken Chip – Across the Void
  13. Mosaic Tapes – a room slowly filling with water
  14. Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
  15. michaela turcerová – in flux ė
  16. IKSRE – Black and Purple
  17. dummy tree – I’ll Be Your Gorilla
  18. Cormorant Tree Oh – To Be Flowers
  19. Mara MacDonald – bond money
  20. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  21. Futuregrapher & Gallery Six – Fragile
  22. Damon Thomas – Noises From The Weeds
  23. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Still Got The Truth
  24. Shadow Pattern & Duncan Harrison – Cultural Customer
  25. Golden Syrup – Bronze Melodic
  26. Loop Year – Thought Island
  27. Chloe Webb – Silence
  28. Belial Pelegrim – Operation Ajax
  29. TOMSEA – Emerge
  30. Nurse With Wound – Refrain (If I Must Die)
  31. Cumsleg Borenail – Employment
  32. Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
  33. OPERATION G.O.A.T.E.E. – First Rule
  34. Simon J Karis – Templestowe Badman
  35. TARP – TRAP
  36. Dame Area – Si no es hoy cuando es
  37. Mr B & Mr C – Control
  38. Samih Madhoun – 01
  39. Michaela Antalová & Adrian Myhr – Flagre
  40. Dr. Eva Davidovà, recordist – Macholar ma, tykni ga​ž​i (Don’t upset me, little gazhi)
  41. Iosonouncane – 1973
  42. Andrey Vinogradov – Identitatem
  43. Sealionwoman – It Rides A Horse
  44. Macdara Yeates – Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye
  45. Shovel Dance Collective – The Grey Cock
  46. Dom Sensitive – The Second Day of Spring
  47. newager – synth jazzer
  48. Tim Koch – Bullfrog
  49. Uncle Fido – They Are Excited
