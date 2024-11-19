Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-19

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Willebrant – Some things of sorts (continuous mix)
- Stella Maris – Kent: Chaucer’s Prioress
- Jenny Sturgeon – cornfield.torched.breath
- Heavy Cloud – Her Guitar
- Zeno van den Broek & HIIIT – MA(N|CHINE) – Movement one: System
- nobile – La foresta cremisi è densa di funghi distorti
- Madeleine Cocolas x Vintage Credenza – Rather Cold
- Panoptique Electrical – For Ruins
- Tristan Louth-Robins – Sunken Lodestone (excerpt)
- Lucy Liyou – superstar
- Broken Chip – Across the Void
- Mosaic Tapes – a room slowly filling with water
- Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
- michaela turcerová – in flux ė
- IKSRE – Black and Purple
- dummy tree – I’ll Be Your Gorilla
- Cormorant Tree Oh – To Be Flowers
- Mara MacDonald – bond money
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Futuregrapher & Gallery Six – Fragile
- Damon Thomas – Noises From The Weeds
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Still Got The Truth
- Shadow Pattern & Duncan Harrison – Cultural Customer
- Golden Syrup – Bronze Melodic
- Loop Year – Thought Island
- Chloe Webb – Silence
- Belial Pelegrim – Operation Ajax
- TOMSEA – Emerge
- Nurse With Wound – Refrain (If I Must Die)
- Cumsleg Borenail – Employment
- Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
- OPERATION G.O.A.T.E.E. – First Rule
- Simon J Karis – Templestowe Badman
- TARP – TRAP
- Dame Area – Si no es hoy cuando es
- Mr B & Mr C – Control
- Samih Madhoun – 01
- Michaela Antalová & Adrian Myhr – Flagre
- Dr. Eva Davidovà, recordist – Macholar ma, tykni gaži (Don’t upset me, little gazhi)
- Iosonouncane – 1973
- Andrey Vinogradov – Identitatem
- Sealionwoman – It Rides A Horse
- Macdara Yeates – Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye
- Shovel Dance Collective – The Grey Cock
- Dom Sensitive – The Second Day of Spring
- newager – synth jazzer
- Tim Koch – Bullfrog
- Uncle Fido – They Are Excited
Reader's opinions