Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-12

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Willebrant – Water n’ Stone (late night PJ session)
- alëna korolëva – night creatures of the little lakes
- Damon Thomas – Death Meant Little
- Jenny Sturgeon – learn.unloading.journals
- Cilt – atrium
- more eaze – materials for memory
- Roxane Métayer – Phaleine Somnolente
- Panoptique Electrical – For Pictures
- Andrew Brenza / alka – Chapter 2
- Félicia Atkinson – Thinking iceberg
- Yara Asmar – to live by a body of water is to forget it exists
- Warm Currency – Mirror Market
- Jon Mueller – Duality (excerpt)
- Bara & Isa – suki noh
- Broken Chip – Found
- Mara MacDonald – no memories
- The Ghoul Lashes – Laughing in Reverse (Demo)
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
- Man Rei – If It’s Fine
- Throat & Chest – An Eclipse of Some Sort.
- Stretchings (Neil P. Quigley) – Opal
- Loop Year – New Forms
- Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – L’ascension de Labre
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Elvis Never
- r.domain – Last Breath
- TOMSEA – Stellar
- EROS – A Southern Code
- Larry “Ratso” Sloman – The Sleeper
- Simon J Karis – Roses
- Mr B & Mr C – Acceptance
- Mariam Rezaei – Commercially viable bullshit
- Wex Dabbler – Punch Bag
- Cumsleg Borenail – You Live In Someone Elses Mouth
- TARP – RAPT
- Iosonouncane – Non è stato un incidente
- Shovel Dance Collective – Four Loom Weaver
- Sealionwoman – Wise Woman
- Stick In The Wheel – Cracks
- Tarta Relena – Si veriash a la rana
- The Rheingans Sisters – Drink Up
- Jesse Welles – We’re All Gonna Die
- SONS OF ZÖKU – Lonesome Tale (Acoustic)
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
- KNEECAP – Sick In The Head (Jonah Swilley Remix)
- newager – synth orchid
- jaditr – wildfire
