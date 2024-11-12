Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-12

November 12, 2024

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Willebrant – Water n’ Stone (late night PJ session)
  3. al​ë​na korol​ë​va – night creatures of the little lakes
  4. Damon Thomas – Death Meant Little
  5. Jenny Sturgeon – learn​.​unloading​.​journals
  6. Cilt – atrium
  7. more eaze – materials for memory
  8. Roxane M​é​tayer – Phaleine Somnolente
  9. Panoptique Electrical – For Pictures
  10. Andrew Brenza / alka – Chapter 2
  11. Félicia Atkinson – Thinking iceberg
  12. Yara Asmar – to live by a body of water is to forget it exists
  13. Warm Currency – Mirror Market
  14. Jon Mueller – Duality (excerpt)
  15. Bara & Isa – suki noh
  16. Broken Chip – Found
  17. Mara MacDonald – no memories
  18. The Ghoul Lashes – Laughing in Reverse (Demo)
  19. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Soothing Burn
  20. Man Rei – If It’s Fine
  21. Throat & Chest – An Eclipse of Some Sort.
  22. Stretchings (Neil P. Quigley) – Opal
  23. Loop Year – New Forms
  24. Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – L​’​ascension de Labre
  25. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Elvis Never
  26. r.domain – Last Breath
  27. TOMSEA – Stellar
  28. EROS – A Southern Code
  29. Larry “Ratso” Sloman – The Sleeper
  30. Simon J Karis – Roses
  31. Mr B & Mr C – Acceptance
  32. Mariam Rezaei – Commercially viable bullshit
  33. Wex Dabbler – Punch Bag
  34. Cumsleg Borenail – You Live In Someone Elses Mouth
  35. TARP – RAPT
  36. Iosonouncane – Non è stato un incidente
  37. Shovel Dance Collective – Four Loom Weaver
  38. Sealionwoman – Wise Woman
  39. Stick In The Wheel – Cracks
  40. Tarta Relena – Si veriash a la rana
  41. The Rheingans Sisters – Drink Up
  42. Jesse Welles – We’re All Gonna Die
  43. SONS OF ZÖKU – Lonesome Tale (Acoustic)
  44. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  45. Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
  46. KNEECAP – Sick In The Head (Jonah Swilley Remix)
  47. newager – synth orchid
  48. jaditr – wildfire
