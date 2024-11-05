Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-05

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Sam McLoughlin & David Chatton Barker – II. Sam McLoughlin & David Chatton Barker
- Lydia Lunch – Dreamland
- Jenny Sturgeon – churn.squashes.easily
- mélia roger & grégoire chauvot – fox and cranes echoing
- Félicia Atkinson – This was her reply
- Franciska – Bånd og Feedback (Ramsingsvej)
- Lamina – Creatura morada
- Willebrant – retreat (live at the Jazzlab)
- Deep Sea Data – Hero’s Welcome
- Panoptique Electrical – For Stillness
- Mara MacDonald – his dishwasher
- Māpura Music – Attention All Units.
- Sunken Foal – Waltz the Citadel of Chaos
- Loop Year – Steps to the Inside
- Penelope Trappes – Sleep
- Pelican Daughters – Lost Zoo
- Karolina Ossowska & Jeff Gburek – Witch-Hazel 2
- Damon Thomas – Dahmer’s Lunch
- Andrew Brenza / alka – Chapter 1
- TOMSEA – Lucent
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
- Able Noise – Crickets
- pm – A new soul for an old man
- Eric Lunde – OBSSICALOGOUS
- Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Total political correctness (Megyn Kelly & Donald Trump)
- primitive percussion youth orchestra – the vikings in urswick
- AGF – Mẫu Đệ Tứ Nhạc Tiên
- Beira – Call The Quarters
- Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – Matines
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch Ad Infinitum)
- Cumsleg Borenail – You Live In Some Elses Mouth (Instrumental)
- Mariam Rezaei – Frenzy ft. Elvin Brandhi
- Mr B & Mr C – Maturation
- TARP – PART
- Alan Regardin – Ritual
- Elspeth Anne – church builder (soft)
- Michaela Antalová & Adrian Myhr – Dance Nightingale
- LUNATRAKTORS – St. Martin’s Land
- The Rheingans Sisters – The Great Devil / Mr Turner’s Hornpipe
- Stick In The Wheel – The Cramp
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Nothing Was The Same, After The Bar Burnt Down
- David Rovics – Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)
- Omnia Hegazy – Love me I’m a liberal
- Mat Ward – Your Vote’s A Joke
- newager – forward
- jaditr – age of abundance pt 2
- Tim Koch – intensive porpoises
