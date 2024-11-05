Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-11-05

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Sam McLoughlin & David Chatton Barker – II. Sam McLoughlin & David Chatton Barker
  3. Lydia Lunch – Dreamland
  4. Jenny Sturgeon – churn​.​squashes​.​easily
  5. m​é​lia roger & gr​é​goire chauvot – fox and cranes echoing
  6. Félicia Atkinson – This was her reply
  7. Franciska – B​å​nd og Feedback (Ramsingsvej)
  8. Lamina – Creatura morada
  9. Willebrant – retreat (live at the Jazzlab)
  10. Deep Sea Data – Hero’s Welcome
  11. Panoptique Electrical – For Stillness
  12. Mara MacDonald – his dishwasher
  13. Māpura Music – Attention All Units.
  14. Sunken Foal – Waltz the Citadel of Chaos
  15. Loop Year – Steps to the Inside
  16. Penelope Trappes – Sleep
  17. Pelican Daughters – Lost Zoo
  18. Karolina Ossowska & Jeff Gburek – Witch​-​Hazel 2
  19. Damon Thomas – Dahmer’s Lunch
  20. Andrew Brenza / alka – Chapter 1
  21. TOMSEA – Lucent
  22. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
  23. Able Noise – Crickets
  24. pm – A new soul for an old man
  25. Eric Lunde – OBSSICALOGOUS
  26. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Total political correctness (Megyn Kelly & Donald Trump)
  27. primitive percussion youth orchestra – the vikings in urswick
  28. AGF – Ma​̂​̃​u Đe​̣​̂ Tu​̛​́ Nha​̣​c Tie​̂​n
  29. Beira – Call The Quarters
  30. Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – Matines
  31. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch Ad Infinitum)
  32. Cumsleg Borenail – You Live In Some Elses Mouth (Instrumental)
  33. Mariam Rezaei – Frenzy ft. Elvin Brandhi
  34. Mr B & Mr C – Maturation
  35. TARP – PART
  36. Alan Regardin – Ritual
  37. Elspeth Anne – church builder (soft)
  38. Michaela Antalová & Adrian Myhr – Dance Nightingale
  39. LUNATRAKTORS – St. Martin’s Land
  40. The Rheingans Sisters – The Great Devil / Mr Turner’s Hornpipe
  41. Stick In The Wheel – The Cramp
  42. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Nothing Was The Same, After The Bar Burnt Down
  43. David Rovics – Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)
  44. Omnia Hegazy – Love me I’m a liberal
  45. Mat Ward – Your Vote’s A Joke
  46. newager – forward
  47. jaditr – age of abundance pt 2
  48. Tim Koch – intensive porpoises
