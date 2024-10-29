Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2024

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Benjamin D. Duvall – Merseyside – The Beach at Crosby from
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – butter​.​midfield​.​gurgled
  4. Tomutonttu – Tavataan maassa
  5. Félicia Atkinson – The healing
  6. Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
  7. Willebrant – some things considered (live studio session)
  8. Troth – Mosaic
  9. Bara & Isa – suki noh
  10. Cilt – in justice
  11. Andrew Lang – Tristan’s Ascension
  12. Damon Thomas – A Mason Jar
  13. Mara MacDonald – Our Bodies
  14. Deep Sea Data – Crystal Mountain, Jan 1990
  15. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Robert Helpmann
  16. Zoltan Fecso – long nights
  17. Yara Asmar – i am a terrible mathematician (and an even worse clown)
  18. Karolina Ossowska & Jeff Gburek – Witch​-​Hazel 1
  19. Véronique Serret – Migrating Bird
  20. Time Interior – Begin Again and Again
  21. DREN CRSS – I bought Lars Ulrich’s skull from a two dollar shop.
  22. Loop Year – Memory Guests
  23. r.domain – Second to Last Breath
  24. Peltiform – Numerik I
  25. Mary Stark & Bridget Hayden – I. Mary Stark & Bridget Hayden
  26. Beira – Lugus
  27. Bogdan Raczynski – newdiv
  28. AGF – Aergia
  29. Anna Echo and the High Tides – GGDAGA “C​.​C​.​” Drone
  30. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  31. Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – Matines
  32. B. Rupp – Something Lasts Forever
  33. Cumsleg Borenail – Drag A Newborn Needle Up That Forearm
  34. Mariam Rezaei – Going straight (and fucking it up)
  35. Caïn و Muchi – J​’​WADI ج​و​ا​د​ي
  36. Mr B & Mr C – Problems
  37. Fohn – Boreen
  38. Daniel S. Evans (Shovel Dance Collective) – Shenandoah
  39. Alan Regardin – Prelude
  40. D’En Haut – Dans N’haux
  41. Poeji – Akin
  42. The Rheingans Sisters – Livet Beh​ö​ver Inga Droger
  43. Sam Amidon – I’m On My Journey Home
  44. SONS OF ZÖKU – Kuhnoo (Acoustic)
  45. RÓIS – CITÍ
  46. Sealionwoman – Charcoal
  47. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Gelain Gors
  48. The Standing Stones featuring Alasdair Roberts – Twa Brothers Radio Edit
  49. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  50. Carsie Blanton – Ugly Nasty Commie Bitch
  51. newager – magnetos phere
  52. jaditr – carnival of spirits
  53. Tim Koch – macrome
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-10-29

Current track

Title

Artist