Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-10-22

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Nina Hynes – Mommy’s got your back
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – doubt​.​clay​.​tugging
  4. mark s. williamson – guillemot
  5. Alabaster DePlume – Gifts of Olive
  6. Da​́​ithí Ó Siona​́​in – Marwa [An interview with Marwa Fatafta. Berlin 23​.​07​.​23]
  7. more eaze & kaho matsui – my chains
  8. Willebrant – Orilla
  9. Mara MacDonald – An Apology (ft. Uboa)
  10. Damon Thomas – Only Complete Once Shared
  11. Deep Sea Data – Join The Club
  12. NotebookLM & Linn R. Friberg – AI summary of Slavek Kwi creative activities
  13. Zoltan Fecso – going somewhere
  14. Brandstifter & Cody Brant – Aug 10 2023 #4
  15. Véronique Serret – Brookfield
  16. Giovanni Di Domenico – Khalvat
  17. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Ai Wei Wei & Mao
  18. Panoptique Electrical – For Piano
  19. Cilt – down from the mountains in thousands
  20. Lola de la Mata – Stereocilia
  21. Melos Kalpa – Motion Parallax
  22. Beira – May Pole Mystery
  23. Sack & Blumm – Elefrozoo
  24. r.domain – Third to Last Breath
  25. Ghost Dubs – Dub Lobotomy
  26. Mukqs – Duralumin
  27. Peltiform – Jitr ft. Room of Wires
  28. Felix Mir – Wouldn’t It Be Funny If Everything​.​.​. from
  29. Etch – Asami
  30. Wex Dabbler – Quintilis
  31. drone alone productions – ElectroLoop
  32. Mr B & Mr C – Mistakes
  33. Heaven’s Chair – Angel (Vol​.​2)
  34. The Bug – Annihilated (Force of Gravity)
  35. Cumsleg Borenail – Complacency Choker
  36. William Jack – Lost Revival
  37. Fohn – Immram
  38. Andrew Tuttle, Michael Chapman – Five and Twenty Days For Lunch
  39. Bridget and Kitty – The Cruel Mother
  40. Stick In The Wheel – Lavender
  41. Folke Nikanor – Melodianien
  42. Muireann Ní Shé – Se​á​n Ó Duibhir a’Ghleanna
  43. Telenn Tri – Maud Street set
  44. The Rheingans Sisters – Un Voltigeur
  45. Shovel Dance Collective – The Rolling Wave
  46. SONS OF ZÖKU – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
  47. Basty H – All This darkness Waits
  48. Sad Sad Tim – Tree In My House
  49. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  50. newager – highway
  51. jadtr – can’t sleep
  52. Tim Koch – seven ate nine
