Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-10-15

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Willebrant – Inlets (live studio session)
- Jonnine – The Bells Chime
- Jenny Sturgeon – treatable.early.terminal
- mark s. williamson – arctic tern
- Natalia Beylis – Rain Recording No.12
- Moskitoo – Dewdrop
- Mara MacDonald – A Room
- Panoptique Electrical – For Em
- Cilt – the norther
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- Zoltan Fecso – concentrate
- Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Out of the blue (Jackson Pollock & Gough Whitlam)
- Deep Sea Data – Real Seattle Grunge Scene
- Meemo Comma – From The Sky
- Wex Dabbler – Banger
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Girls Are Famous
- Sack & Blumm – Seathing
- Paolo Angeli – Tra le righe (Il Libro degli altri)
- r.domain – Fourth Breath
- Heaven’s Chair – Chesters Way
- MIZU – Mob
- Felix Mir – Caring for Horses
- p cain – where now
- Drink Radio – Horizon
- Beira – Bandorai
- Mr B & Mr C – Selflessness
- RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – ABSESTOS
- Cumsleg Borenail – -ANENCE-, It’s Only In Death
- William Jack – Morialta
- Andrew Tuttle, Michael Chapman – Five and Twenty Days For Lunch
- Cormorant Tree Oh – Terror Of The Countryside
- tunng – Didn’t Know Why
- RÓIS – ANGELUS 1
- Bridget and Kitty – Geordie
- The Rheingans Sisters – Brädmarsch
- Telenn Tri – Farewell to Whalley Range set
- Stick In The Wheel – Burnt Walk
- FOLINA E. VILI – SOMEONE HAS STOLEN MY SPINE
- Shovel Dance Collective – O’Sullivan’s March
- Basty H – The Cold Night Through
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Emma Langford – Boys Will Be Boys (Fuck That)
- newager – fen vocoder
- jaditr – age of abundance pt 1
- Tim Koch – distantamount
- partisans – bella ciao
- Oliver Patrice Weder – Arise
- Damon Thomas – The Wealthy
Reader's opinions