Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-10-15

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Willebrant – Inlets (live studio session)
  3. Jonnine – The Bells Chime
  4. Jenny Sturgeon – treatable​.​early​.​terminal
  5. mark s. williamson – arctic tern
  6. Natalia Beylis – Rain Recording No​.​12
  7. Moskitoo – Dewdrop
  8. Mara MacDonald – A Room
  9. Panoptique Electrical – For Em
  10. Cilt – the norther
  11. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  12. Zoltan Fecso – concentrate
  13. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Out of the blue (Jackson Pollock & Gough Whitlam)
  14. Deep Sea Data – Real Seattle Grunge Scene
  15. Meemo Comma – From The Sky
  16. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  17. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Girls Are Famous
  18. Sack & Blumm – Seathing
  19. Paolo Angeli – Tra le righe (Il Libro degli altri)
  20. r.domain – Fourth Breath
  21. Heaven’s Chair – Chesters Way
  22. MIZU – Mob
  23. Felix Mir – Caring for Horses
  24. p cain – where now
  25. Drink Radio – Horizon
  26. Beira – Bandorai
  27. Mr B & Mr C – Selflessness
  28. RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – ABSESTOS
  29. Cumsleg Borenail – -ANENCE​-​, It’s Only In Death
  30. William Jack – Morialta
  31. Andrew Tuttle, Michael Chapman – Five and Twenty Days For Lunch
  32. Cormorant Tree Oh – Terror Of The Countryside
  33. tunng – Didn’t Know Why
  34. RÓIS – ANGELUS 1
  35. Bridget and Kitty – Geordie
  36. The Rheingans Sisters – Br​ä​dmarsch
  37. Telenn Tri – Farewell to Whalley Range set
  38. Stick In The Wheel – Burnt Walk
  39. FOLINA E. VILI – SOMEONE HAS STOLEN MY SPINE
  40. Shovel Dance Collective – O’Sullivan’s March
  41. Basty H – The Cold Night Through
  42. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  43. Emma Langford – Boys Will Be Boys (Fuck That)
  44. newager – fen vocoder
  45. jaditr – age of abundance pt 1
  46. Tim Koch – distantamount
  47. partisans – bella ciao
  48. Oliver Patrice Weder – Arise
  49. Damon Thomas – The Wealthy
