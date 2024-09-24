Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-24

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- amelia courthouse – Vihangi
- Jenny Sturgeon – windpipe.conductor.dawn
- Broken Chip – Silent Dialogue
- David Evans – Gouldian Finch
- Shatr Collective – Salim
- Cilt – the wind can never follow
- Seaworthy & Matt Rösner – Whispered Surfaces
- Jonnine – Shell Cameo
- Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Ai Wei Wei & Mao
- Eda Er – You are my Personal Hell
- Astasie-abasie – Atheology
- Manja Ristić & Mark Vernon – The Morning After the Shipwreck
- Bonfire Hill – The Colour of Pomegranates
- Brannan Lane & Willebrant – Pacific Cove (a dolphin’s dream) – full length version
- Yara Asmar – there is a science to days like these (but i am a slow learner)
- Agnes Haus – Memory Disconnect
- Zoltan Fecso – inside for now
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- Nour Mobarak – Dafne Phono (excerpt)
- Panoptique Electrical – For Bells
- Vittoria Totale – Che Giorni
- Peter Wullen – Love Is Mortar
- Robin Mackay – By The North Sea
- Alessandro Bosetti – Coniugazioni
- Heaven’s Chair – The Clown
- r.domain – Third Breath
- Astrid Sonne – Everything Is Unreal (Valentina Magaletti EDIT)
- Flavigula – larissa
- Damon Thomas – It Will Remain A Mystery
- Laurențiu Coțac / Isak Hedtjärn / Diana Miron – Absorbable Threads
- Suce Fraga – Sisi
- Sebastian Vivian – Auras
- Tim Koch – Hunstman(ta) Mix
- Felix Mir – Cat and Mouse
- drone alone productions – Crime Scene Walk Through
- Robert Curgenven – AG_NESIS
- Pefkin – The Rescoring
- Baldruin – Stimme des Wegelagerers
- Kathryn Tickell – Sycamore Gap
- Sealionwoman – Butcher’s Broom
- CHRUCH – La chanson de l’automne
- Christy Moore – Black & Amber
- Angeline Morrison – Clouds Never Move
- Bridget and Kitty – Six Jolly Soldiers
- Frankie Archer – Elsie Marley
- Telenn Tri – Mouse in the Kitchen set
- William Jack – Lights of Dubai
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Llwydwyrdd
- basty h – kip
- the public eye – where are you?
- newager – deeply piano
- jaditr – age of abundance pt2
Reader's opinions