Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-24

Written by on September 24, 2024

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. amelia courthouse – Vihangi
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – windpipe​.​conductor​.​dawn
  4. Broken Chip – Silent Dialogue
  5. David Evans – Gouldian Finch
  6. Shatr Collective – Salim
  7. Cilt – the wind can never follow
  8. Seaworthy & Matt Rösner – Whispered Surfaces
  9. Jonnine – Shell Cameo
  10. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Ai Wei Wei & Mao
  11. Eda Er – You are my Personal Hell
  12. Astasie-abasie – Atheology
  13. Manja Ristić & Mark Vernon – The Morning After the Shipwreck
  14. Bonfire Hill – The Colour of Pomegranates
  15. Brannan Lane & Willebrant – Pacific Cove (a dolphin’s dream) – full length version
  16. Yara Asmar – there is a science to days like these (but i am a slow learner)
  17. Agnes Haus – Memory Disconnect
  18. Zoltan Fecso – inside for now
  19. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  20. Nour Mobarak – Dafne Phono (excerpt)
  21. Panoptique Electrical – For Bells
  22. Vittoria Totale – Che Giorni
  23. Peter Wullen – Love Is Mortar
  24. Robin Mackay – By The North Sea
  25. Alessandro Bosetti – Coniugazioni
  26. Heaven’s Chair – The Clown
  27. r.domain – Third Breath
  28. Astrid Sonne – Everything Is Unreal (Valentina Magaletti EDIT)
  29. Flavigula – larissa
  30. Damon Thomas – It Will Remain A Mystery
  31. Laurențiu Coțac / Isak Hedtjärn / Diana Miron – Absorbable Threads
  32. Suce Fraga – Sisi
  33. Sebastian Vivian – Auras
  34. Tim Koch – Hunstman​(​ta) Mix
  35. Felix Mir – Cat and Mouse
  36. drone alone productions – Crime Scene Walk Through
  37. Robert Curgenven – AG_NESIS
  38. Pefkin – The Rescoring
  39. Baldruin – Stimme des Wegelagerers
  40. Kathryn Tickell – Sycamore Gap
  41. Sealionwoman – Butcher’s Broom
  42. CHRUCH – La chanson de l’automne
  43. Christy Moore – Black & Amber
  44. Angeline Morrison – Clouds Never Move
  45. Bridget and Kitty – Six Jolly Soldiers
  46. Frankie Archer – Elsie Marley
  47. Telenn Tri – Mouse in the Kitchen set
  48. William Jack – Lights of Dubai
  49. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Llwydwyrdd
  50. basty h – kip
  51. the public eye – where are you?
  52. newager – deeply piano
  53. jaditr – age of abundance pt2
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Three D Lounge: 2024-09-24

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-09-24

Current track

Title

Artist