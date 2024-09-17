Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-17

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Gareth Vanderhope – Children Like Birds
  3. Willebrant – Grove Wanderers (live mashup)
  4. Jenny Sturgeon – daily​.​engine​.​driver
  5. amelia courthouse – One Fine Morning
  6. David Evans – Regent Honeyeater
  7. Broken Chip – Superposition
  8. Shatr Collective – Kafas / ق​ف​ص
  9. Cilt – i’d like to kill you
  10. Lia Kohl – Ice Cream Truck, Tornado Siren
  11. Damon Thomas – From A Porch Swing
  12. marine eyes – to belong (reprise) [dusted]
  13. Seaworthy & Matt Rösner – Cold Weather
  14. Yara Asmar – we put her in a box and never spoke of it again
  15. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – Stooping to drink (David Malouf)
  16. Jonnine – Southside Girl
  17. Panoptique Electrical – For Night
  18. Deep Sea Data – I’m Sleeping
  19. Andrew Wasylyk | Tommy Perman – Root Grow Emerge
  20. r.domain – Second Breath
  21. Infrequent Seams – Girlboss
  22. Poppy H – Away, Love
  23. Source Decay – I Wish You Knew Me In December
  24. Hifiklub & Scanner – Mayol (Exclusive edit)
  25. Tim Koch – Goth Lightning (T Koch Mix)
  26. Felix Mir – Stygian Crossing
  27. Heaven’s Chair – Herrad
  28. Peter Wullen – Love Is Mortar (with Dong Zhou)
  29. AGF – Aergia
  30. Ghost Dubs – Wired Version
  31. Érick d’Orion & Martin Tétreault – Matines
  32. Ship Sket, seychelles – Rain
  33. DJ TR!P – Handcuffed (I Will Spin) (feat. ovorigin)
  34. Harry G​ó​rski​-​Brown – Old Ally vs Strange Morag
  35. Jim Strong – Molehorns
  36. Laura Cannell – As Summer Passes into Sleep
  37. William Jack – U​-​Bahn Blues
  38. Telenn Tri – Glass of Beer set
  39. Angeline Morrison – OPHELIA
  40. Sealionwoman – Two Sisters
  41. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Y Trawsnewidiad
  42. Dieter Horvat – Sacred Words
  43. Mount Eerie – Broom of Wind
  44. Basty H – Everything’s Gone
  45. Soursob Bob – Get Me a Fork
  46. clipping. – Run It
  47. newager – summer brezzy2
  48. jaditr – carnival of spirits
