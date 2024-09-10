Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-10

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Twenty-Three Hanging Trees – Manifestation Immediate
- Jonnine – Poochie’s Pies
- Panoptique Electrical – For Sleep
- Deep Sea Data – Lost For Words
- Patricia Wolf – I Don’t Want to Live in a World Without Birds
- Tim Koch – Reef Cycle (4T Thieves Mix)
- Loren Connors & David Grubbs – The Pacific School
- Christopher Dicker – Vignette
- Broken Chip – Found
- Lia Kohl – Tennis Court Light, Snow
- Cilt – pop it together
- Minced Oath – Susurration/ Drop Shadow
- Damon Thomas – Shaded By Slogans
- Guentner | Spieth – Valenz (GALÁN / VOGT Rework)
- Willebrant – Scott was here (a Saturday night rendition)
- Semay Wu – Sharmanka [2019]
- Yara Asmar – everything is wrapped in cling film
- Hifiklub & Scanner – Jacques Serena
- Paul Cousins – Blueprint
- Shatr Collective – The First Speech (November 3)
- THE ONOS – The Lodger
- Distant Animals – Threads, part 3
- Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – The art of agony (Percy Grainger)
- CORBEN – Carousel of Fantasies
- claire rousay – ily2 (Maral remix)
- Felix Mir – Inspiriert
- KMRU, Aho Ssan, Jessica Ekomane, Lamin Fofana, Nyokabi Kariũki, Bhavisha Panchi – KMRU – MR0
- r.domain – first breath
- Infrequent Seams – Musings of a Poet
- Heaven’s Chair – I Just Want To Get To Heaven
- Ivan Vizintin – Don’t Play the Wordle
- The Bug – Bodied (Send For the Hearse)
- Laura Cannell – Earthly Music
- Jodie Lowther – Lunarmouse
- Li Tavor – Polyphonie Anarchiste
- Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary – I Will Hang My Harp on a Willow Tree
- Kitchen Cynics & Margery Daw – Christopher Tadpole
- William Jack – That’s Dallas
- Finnegan Tui – Old One
- TRAPPIST AFTERLAND GREY MALKIN. – Eventide
- Shovel Dance Collective – John Barleycorn, Hampshire Variant (Noods Radio Session, Bristol)
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Ferch Gyda’r Llygaid Du
- Basty H – Clung
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers
- Soursob Bob – Earing
- newager – summer breezy 1
- Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
- jaditr – cant sleep
- Tim Koch – take the stairs
