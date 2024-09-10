Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-10

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Twenty-Three Hanging Trees – Manifestation Immediate
  3. Jonnine – Poochie’s Pies
  4. Panoptique Electrical – For Sleep
  5. Deep Sea Data – Lost For Words
  6. Patricia Wolf – I Don​’​t Want to Live in a World Without Birds
  7. Tim Koch – Reef Cycle (4T Thieves Mix)
  8. Loren Connors & David Grubbs – The Pacific School
  9. Christopher Dicker – Vignette
  10. Broken Chip – Found
  11. Lia Kohl – Tennis Court Light, Snow
  12. Cilt – pop it together
  13. Minced Oath – Susurration/ Drop Shadow
  14. Damon Thomas – Shaded By Slogans
  15. Guentner | Spieth – Valenz (GAL​Á​N / VOGT Rework)
  16. Willebrant – Scott was here (a Saturday night rendition)
  17. Semay Wu – Sharmanka [2019]
  18. Yara Asmar – everything is wrapped in cling film
  19. Hifiklub & Scanner – Jacques Serena
  20. Paul Cousins – Blueprint
  21. Shatr Collective – The First Speech (November 3)
  22. THE ONOS – The Lodger
  23. Distant Animals – Threads, part 3
  24. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – The art of agony (Percy Grainger)
  25. CORBEN – Carousel of Fantasies
  26. claire rousay – ily2 (Maral remix)
  27. Felix Mir – Inspiriert
  28. KMRU, Aho Ssan, Jessica Ekomane, Lamin Fofana, Nyokabi Kariũki, Bhavisha Panchi – KMRU – MR0
  29. r.domain – first breath
  30. Infrequent Seams – Musings of a Poet
  31. Heaven’s Chair – I Just Want To Get To Heaven
  32. Ivan Vizintin – Don​’​t Play the Wordle
  33. The Bug – Bodied (Send For the Hearse)
  34. Laura Cannell – Earthly Music
  35. Jodie Lowther – Lunarmouse
  36. Li Tavor – Polyphonie Anarchiste
  37. Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary – I Will Hang My Harp on a Willow Tree
  38. Kitchen Cynics & Margery Daw – Christopher Tadpole
  39. William Jack – That’s Dallas
  40. Finnegan Tui – Old One
  41. TRAPPIST AFTERLAND GREY MALKIN. – Eventide
  42. Shovel Dance Collective – John Barleycorn, Hampshire Variant (Noods Radio Session, Bristol)
  43. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Ferch Gyda’r Llygaid Du
  44. Basty H – Clung
  45. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  46. Soursob Bob – Earing
  47. newager – summer breezy 1
  48. Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
  49. jaditr – cant sleep
  50. Tim Koch – take the stairs
