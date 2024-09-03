Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-09-03

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Distant Animals – Threads, part 2
  3. Valentina Magaletti – KEYS
  4. Mara – At Every Corner
  5. Jenny Sturgeon – minder​.​booms​.​open
  6. Félicia Atkinson – The healing
  7. AnSo – silent destruction
  8. Loren Connors & David Grubbs – Evening Air
  9. Clair HotGem – Cally
  10. Dorothy Carlos – Ms. Beautiful
  11. Jonnine – Wrong Instinct
  12. Cilt – liver lights and lungs
  13. Delphine Dora – Who Are We (live)
  14. Christopher Dicker – Vignette
  15. Elori Saxl – Drifts II
  16. Semay Wu – Sharmanka [2022]
  17. Māpura Music – I Beg Your Pardon.
  18. Shatr Collective – Motaz
  19. Damon Thomas – It Ain’t Sunday
  20. Yara Asmar – from gardens in the city we keep alive
  21. Patricia Wolf – The Ptarmigan and the Gyrfalcon
  22. Frise Lumière – L’​É​cume Des Mots
  23. Felix Mir – For
  24. Pavel Milyakov – moon chant (feat. Martyna Basta)
  25. Panoptique Electrical – For Oceans
  26. Deep Sea Data – Time Stands Still
  27. Tim Koch – Spacewidth (ilkae rmx)
  28. windscreen strings – just instinct
  29. r.domain – I Walk With Broken Bones
  30. David Curington – BURN FOR BETTER
  31. Heaven’s Chair – Chest Push
  32. The Idealist – Spirit Land
  33. Kubra Khademi, AGF – The Radical Self (EX10sion)
  34. Kim Gordon & model home – razzamatazz
  35. Powders – Staffordshire – Crazing
  36. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
  37. Semay Wu – Midnight Peony
  38. Bridget & Kitty / Resonant Bodies – Resonant Bodies – Preview – Resonant Bodies
  39. Peiriant – C​â​n Idris
  40. william jack – Prologue
  41. TRAPPIST AFTERLAND GREY MALKIN. – The Squall
  42. Rosie Brownhill – His Watercress Empire
  43. The Orbweavers – Daydream
  44. Frankie Archer – Barbara Allen
  45. Katie Pomery – i go quiet
  46. Basty H – Heaven’s Made For Us
  47. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  48. KNEECAP – Sick In The Head
  49. jaditr – age of abundance pt 1
  50. tim koch – introduct
