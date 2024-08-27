Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-27

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Aditya Ryan Bhat – fixed​/​fleeting
  3. primitive percussion youth orchestra – we demand​.​.​.​everything now!
  4. Dorothy Carlos – Hypnic
  5. Jenny Sturgeon – travel​.​clauses​.​disposing
  6. Cilt – the north wind is a ghost horse
  7. mara – Places We’ve Departed
  8. Panoptique Electrical – For Ruins
  9. Delphine Dora – Within The Flower There Lies A Seed
  10. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​seven
  11. Franco Robert – Cherish
  12. Patricia Wolf – Nocturnal Migration
  13. Yara Asmar – objects lost in drawers (found again at the most inconvenient times)
  14. Damon Thomas – With Everything A New Couple Needs
  15. Wytchings – Crop Circles
  16. Clair HotGem – Sea Siren Incantation
  17. Reel World Radio – Life
  18. Felix Mir – Coral
  19. Poppy H – that’s hurting
  20. Māpura Music – The Devil Box.
  21. modus pony – Walk on the Jetty
  22. Brandon Tani – Instructions For The Next Year
  23. Deep Sea Data – Redundant
  24. Shatr Collective – Dedication (November 2)
  25. Dong Zhou / Peter Wullen – Dissonance (Walking In The Wind)
  26. Blue Mysteries – Shadows (feat. Holly​+​)
  27. Tim Koch – Covodent Detriment (I didn​’​t mean to talk about Henry VIII remix by Onkonomiyaki Labs)
  28. OTLC – Pink Cloudwave
  29. David Curington – As Slow As Possible
  30. Heaven’s Chair – The Dread
  31. Throat & Chest – Via della Pitalessa
  32. Setting – I
  33. Corpse Desecration – My name is Bobby Peru (Bobby Peru)
  34. r.domain – On the Verge
  35. The Bug – Buried (Your Life is Short)
  36. Rob St John – Durham – Worms or Dragons
  37. The Orbweavers – Silver Moon
  38. CS + Kreme – Corey
  39. Laura Cannell – Earthly Music
  40. Landless – Ej Hus​á​ri
  41. Bridget & Kitty / Resonant Bodies – Bridget & Kitty – Preview – Kitty & Bridget
  42. Telenn Tri – Hope Rising set
  43. Wake In Fright – You Deserve
  44. Basty H – Winesmith And The Jerry Can
  45. Soursob Bob – Panda Is My Best Friend
  46. The Songs of Tom Smith – I’m Not Just a Secretary
  47. Felix Mir – Celestite
  48. Caitlin Johnstone – Weep
  49. Tim Koch – Meat Lovers Interlude
  50. Florigenix – Benevolent Whirlpool of Stars
