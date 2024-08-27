Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-27

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Aditya Ryan Bhat – fixed/fleeting
- primitive percussion youth orchestra – we demand...everything now!
- Dorothy Carlos – Hypnic
- Jenny Sturgeon – travel.clauses.disposing
- Cilt – the north wind is a ghost horse
- mara – Places We’ve Departed
- Panoptique Electrical – For Ruins
- Delphine Dora – Within The Flower There Lies A Seed
- karen vogt – cloud fifty-seven
- Franco Robert – Cherish
- Patricia Wolf – Nocturnal Migration
- Yara Asmar – objects lost in drawers (found again at the most inconvenient times)
- Damon Thomas – With Everything A New Couple Needs
- Wytchings – Crop Circles
- Clair HotGem – Sea Siren Incantation
- Reel World Radio – Life
- Felix Mir – Coral
- Poppy H – that’s hurting
- Māpura Music – The Devil Box.
- modus pony – Walk on the Jetty
- Brandon Tani – Instructions For The Next Year
- Deep Sea Data – Redundant
- Shatr Collective – Dedication (November 2)
- Dong Zhou / Peter Wullen – Dissonance (Walking In The Wind)
- Blue Mysteries – Shadows (feat. Holly+)
- Tim Koch – Covodent Detriment (I didn’t mean to talk about Henry VIII remix by Onkonomiyaki Labs)
- OTLC – Pink Cloudwave
- David Curington – As Slow As Possible
- Heaven’s Chair – The Dread
- Throat & Chest – Via della Pitalessa
- Setting – I
- Corpse Desecration – My name is Bobby Peru (Bobby Peru)
- r.domain – On the Verge
- The Bug – Buried (Your Life is Short)
- Rob St John – Durham – Worms or Dragons
- The Orbweavers – Silver Moon
- CS + Kreme – Corey
- Laura Cannell – Earthly Music
- Landless – Ej Husári
- Bridget & Kitty / Resonant Bodies – Bridget & Kitty – Preview – Kitty & Bridget
- Telenn Tri – Hope Rising set
- Wake In Fright – You Deserve
- Basty H – Winesmith And The Jerry Can
- Soursob Bob – Panda Is My Best Friend
- The Songs of Tom Smith – I’m Not Just a Secretary
- Felix Mir – Celestite
- Caitlin Johnstone – Weep
- Tim Koch – Meat Lovers Interlude
- Florigenix – Benevolent Whirlpool of Stars
Reader's opinions