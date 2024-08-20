Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Seaworthy and Matt Rösner – Bundanon
  3. mara – Sea Shells
  4. Jenny Sturgeon – branch​.​subway​.​violinist
  5. Broken Chip – Wilderness
  6. Oscar Key Sung – last day of june
  7. Jonnine – Star Anise
  8. amby downs – how to hold a fire hose
  9. Panoptique Electrical – For Pictures
  10. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​six
  11. Yara Asmar – sleeping in church – tape 1 – on a warm day i turned to tell you something but there was nothing there
  12. Delphine Dora – Shall I Find At Last My Lost Being ?
  13. Tim Koch – Voul​é​z Oooz4U (Maps and Diagrams Mix)
  14. Heaven’s Chair – I Asked The Universe and It Sent It To Me
  15. Patricia Wolf – Mourning the Varied Thrush That Struck a Window and Died
  16. Dorothy Carlos – Split
  17. Laura Hills – One nil (Emirates Stadium)
  18. Gamardah Fungus – Resistance
  19. Wilson Trouvé – Humanity
  20. Damon Thomas – A $7 Love Potion
  21. Cilt – wresting away her strange secrets
  22. Clair HotGem – Gothic Times with John Robb
  23. Liew Niyomkarn – shiny, soft, and clear
  24. Heavy Cloud – End of the End
  25. Pete Sasqwax Beat Cult – Part 01
  26. Sonic Archaeology – Grove of Black Pinapple
  27. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  28. r.domain – As the World Turns
  29. Throbbing Gristle – The Man From Nowhere
  30. Brigitte Bardont – I fought the law
  31. Peter Wullen – Dissonance 2 from Dong Zhou / Congee Rats (with Peter W)
  32. DJ TR!P – Tr​!​p’s Awkward Smile (feat. Seesawtrace)
  33. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Gegen Den Strom
  34. Bad’m D – Dsharp Hardboy
  35. Actress, Simon J Karis – THRASH [Simon edit]
  36. the Man from Atlantis – Raag Bhairav (Freedom Chant No 7)
  37. Laura Cannell – See the Moon and the Stars
  38. Annelies Monseré – Dark Ages (Organ)
  39. Daisy Rickman – Omlesa
  40. Sealionwoman – Two Sisters
  41. Landless – The Wounded Hussar
  42. Telenn Tri – Snowy Path set
  43. The Orbweavers – Silver Saltbush
  44. Dieter Horvat – When You Don’t Need Me
  45. Soursob Bob – Plenty of Fish
  46. Basty H – Eyes In The Dark
  47. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  48. Mark Stewart and The Maffia – Jerusalem
  49. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  50. CZUCHWICKI – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
  51. Tim Koch – RZSwing
  52. Caitlin Johnstone – He Had Two Babies
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The RaT: 2024-08-20

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist