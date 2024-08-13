Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-13

August 13, 2024

  1. jim White – Static on the Rdaio
  2. Throat & Chest – Perspectives on a Departure.
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – screeches​.​tarred​.​frowns
  4. Jonnine – Rococo
  5. Tim Koch – Reef Cycle (Forrest Version)
  6. Damon Thomas – Country Store Loot
  7. Felix Mir – Moonstone
  8. amby downs – darabin
  9. Baying Ridges – Striving (Wimbledon)
  10. mara – Borrowed Memory
  11. Clair HotGem – Magical Forest with Luke Turner
  12. Peter Wullen – Dissonance
  13. Patricia Wolf – Golden​-​Crowned Sparrow
  14. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​five
  15. Delphine Dora – The untellable
  16. Morag Law / Ruaridh Law – Travelling Light (Original Soundtrack)
  17. Yara Asmar – it’s always october on sunday
  18. Blue Divers – Last Place
  19. Jordane Tumarinson – The Enchanter
  20. Masayoshi Fujita – Our Mother’s Lights (feat. Moor Mother)
  21. Panoptique Electrical – For Stillness
  22. Broken Chip – Twin pines
  23. r.domain – I Stand Alone
  24. Koven-Oe – Teledrone
  25. Ryan Hooper – Harmonium (for radio static)
  26. Ghost Dubs – The Regulator
  27. Mad Girl – Not You Nor Him
  28. Lalén Ríos Luna – perhaps mind was at rest
  29. Mike Nigro – III: Long Haul
  30. Aryo Adhianto – Basement 2
  31. David Curington – Furnished Buttresses
  32. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Soso
  33. White Columns – Trust
  34. Simon J Karis – night glaze smashed challice​.​alp
  35. Shovel Dance Collective – The Merry Golden Tree
  36. Dave Malkin & Louis Campbell – Bird on a Briar
  37. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Llwydwyrdd
  38. Annelies Monseré – One I Love
  39. Landless – My Lagan Love
  40. Stick In The Wheel – A Thousand Pokes
  41. matthew burgess – duckpond
  42. Deiter Horvat – Sacred Words
  43. Basty H – Everything Is Graves
  44. The Songs of Tom Smith – Literary Pimp
  45. Sarah Mary Chadwick – A Long December
  46. The Space Lady – All Shook Up
  47. Bad’m D – Picture disc
  48. Discarded – GT
  49. Tim Koch – Nightmare Seam
