Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-06

  1. Jim White – Static on the radio
  2. KMRU – Natur
  3. Jenny Sturgeon – baked​.​skies​.​hamsters
  4. Lalén Ríos Luna – the weight of grass
  5. Yara Asmar – to die in the country
  6. mara – Both and Neither
  7. Kayla Painter – Wavering Signals
  8. Megan Alice Clune – 2012
  9. Patricia Wolf – Bewick’s Wren
  10. Willebrant – Sands X (Distance)
  11. Fiona Brice – Hotel Amour
  12. Damon Thomas – Small And Scary
  13. Panoptique Electrical – For Spaces
  14. amby downs – tallangatta
  15. Jonnine – Spring’s Deceit
  16. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​four
  17. Anja Ngozi + Ayana + Marysia Osu – 教​え​て 🌳
  18. Broken Chip – Mount Solitary
  19. 英水帝江 Ying Shui Di Jiang – 乘風 Riding on the Wind
  20. Clair HotGem – Sonic Experimentation with Joe Muggs
  21. akka – solemn debt
  22. Elo​ï​se Bertil – Crush tango (Peckham)
  23. Tim Koch – Huntsman (Kris Keogh Mix)
  24. Mike Nigro – II: Out of Time
  25. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Don’t Like You Talking SMC Remix
  26. Let X=y – Bullshit Art Theory
  27. The Both And – Nadsat
  28. Kavita Krishnan – on fascism
  29. Miss Canine Hoe – Superbia
  30. Felix Mir – Proof Of Concept
  31. DJ TR!P – Tr​!​p’s Awkward Smile (feat. Seesawtrace)
  32. r.domain – Little Heart Earthquakes
  33. White Columns – (Sigourney Weaver In Alien)
  34. Andrew Nolan – God of Laughter
  35. Dean McPhee – West Yorkshire: The Bradford Boar
  36. the Man from Atlantis – Bhaicajya guru vaikrya prabh rja (May you be well)
  37. Annelies Monseré – Simple Fractures
  38. Linus Vandewolken – Apocalyptische draak
  39. Lunatraktors & Elspeth Anne – Peggy Gordon (Live at the Handball Alley)
  40. Rachel Newton – The Storm
  41. Landless – The Hag
  42. The Orbweavers – When it Rains in Broken Hill
  43. Telenn Tri – Looking at a Rainbow Through a Dirty Window
  44. Dieter Horvat – It Get’s Better in Time
  45. Pickle darling – call your girlfriend (robyn cover)
  46. Basty H – A Mouldy But A Goldy
  47. The Songs of Tom Smith – A Woman Must Bear More Pain
  48. Richard Pierce – Stand Up To Racism
  49. Tim Koch – Werdan
  50. Florigenix – close encounters
