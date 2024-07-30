Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-30

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. Kieran Mahon – .​.​.​and in him suddenly might come a sweetness keen as pain…
  3. Laura Cannell and Lori Goldston – Vaulted Echoes
  4. Megan Alice Clune – Pure fantasy
  5. amelia courthouse – Vihangi
  6. r.domain – Be Free
  7. Rhodri Davies – Trem: undur
  8. KMRU – Natur (extract)
  9. Kayla Painter – Cityscapes
  10. Mary Ocher – Sonic Departures (for Delia, instrumental version)
  11. mara – Terraform
  12. Damon Thomas – I Never Planned To See The Sunrise
  13. Patricia Wolf – Greylag Geese Through the Listening Sculpture at Tjo​̈​rnin
  14. Willebrant – Sands lX (Endless)
  15. amby downs – hume dam
  16. Jonnine – December 32nd
  17. Lisa Illean, Aura Go, Emma McGrath, Tilman Robinson, Australian National Academy of Music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: IV
  18. Tim Koch – Andrew Lang – Reef Cycle (Andrew Lang’s Soft Prism Mix)
  19. Mike Nigro – I: Leaving
  20. Broken Chip – Lost in Thought
  21. Panoptique Electrical – For Piano
  22. Olof Melander – Finding The Way Home Again
  23. Bosque Vacío – Subacua​́​tica
  24. Clair HotGem – Padawan and the sea sirens
  25. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​three
  26. lu9a – Ma Fi
  27. Seawind of Batter – New Moon
  28. aEtherealnoisE – let the world bloom
  29. Alex Homan – A Side
  30. aloisius – The Reverie Of Living In A Mind
  31. Ogle – Screens
  32. Felix Mir – Wouldn’t It Be Funny If Everything​.​.​. – slow mix
  33. CHBB – Mau​-​Mau
  34. Pefkin – Norfolk: The Lantern Man
  35. an Lynch – Malthusian – Old God Rising
  36. Let X=y – Vogeln
  37. Annelies Monseré – Triton
  38. Linus Vandewolken – Toren van Babel
  39. The Both And – C​-​Pattern Theory
  40. White Columns – There Is Only Love From Now On
  41. TOMO – wheel of life
  42. The Orbweavers – New Moon
  43. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Komm Her Sing Mit
  44. Telenn Tri – Weasel’s Revenge set
  45. Actress, Simon J Karis – THRASH [Darren edit]
  46. Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
  47. Dieter Horvat – 600
  48. Alexander Biggs – r u nervous
  49. The Nothing – The Art Show Pt. 1 (Perpignan Burning Edit)
  50. Eluize – Second Valley
  51. Tim Koch – Forgive Me For Wanting To Forget You
  52. Felix Mir – Earth Portal
