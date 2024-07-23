Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-23

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. the moon mountaineer – shoots
  3. lamasz, come le onde – il mare cancella, di notte (II)
  4. jenny sturgeon – opens​.​chin​.​quicksand
  5. mara – arrival
  6. ivan the tolerable – liquid voices
  7. wes tirey – work 1
  8. karen vogt – cloud fifty​-​two
  9. jeff gburek – eyeless 2
  10. clair hotGem – love with jude rogers
  11. amby downs – riparian zone
  12. panoptique electrical – for em
  13. broken chip – lonely signal
  14. tim koch – huntsman (matt allison mix)
  15. willebrant – sands VIII (skies)
  16. loop year – desert drops
  17. frances chang and andrea schiavelli – Bank of Hope
  18. lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: III
  19. Roger Robinson – WE
  20. Prism Capture – Cheeks Glisten, When You Listen
  21. Roman Nagel – Cloud Gazing
  22. dakota suite & quentin sirjacq – An Immeasurable Sorrow
  23. Isabell Gustafsson-Ny – Rosenhagtorn Och Bj​ö​rksly​/​Coda
  24. picoFarad – landlocked
  25. Mary Ocher – Mandarins (with Your Government)
  26. Megan Alice Clune – Sonic metaphor
  27. Patricia Wolf – Starling Murmuration
  28. Damon Thomas – Pristine Concrete
  29. tim koch – a broken sail grasps at the wind
  30. Match Fixer – Dozing in the cool air
  31. Von Heuser – Teach Us The Game
  32. David Curington – The E Flat Triad
  33. Ghost Dubs – Second Thoughts
  34. White Columns – Horse Float
  35. Let X=y – Skip vs Skip
  36. Felix Mir – bubbles
  37. YOKEL x KELAN – CASH BURN
  38. The Both And – A Machine For Living
  39. Andrew Tuttle, Michael Chapman – Wholly Unrelated To Four Seasons
  40. Felix Mir – Proof Of Concept
  41. Ian Lynch – Weaxan Driblet
  42. Annelies Monseré – Salt
  43. Avi C. Engel – Pony
  44. Sealionwoman – Butcher’s Broom
  45. Landless – The Grey Selkie of Sule Skerry
  46. Telenn Tri – The Hills of Kaitoke
  47. The Orbweavers – So Much Sorrow – (Bluestone Gutters)
  48. short snarl – Above The Knee
  49. Basty H – West Terrace Cemetery Event
  50. Gurridyula – From the river to the sea
  51. Eluize – The Blackout
  52. Tim Koch – I Split My Etnies
  53. Caitlin Johnstone – He Called The Dog Habibi
