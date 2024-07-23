Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-23

- jim white – static on the radio
- the moon mountaineer – shoots
- lamasz, come le onde – il mare cancella, di notte (II)
- jenny sturgeon – opens.chin.quicksand
- mara – arrival
- ivan the tolerable – liquid voices
- wes tirey – work 1
- karen vogt – cloud fifty-two
- jeff gburek – eyeless 2
- clair hotGem – love with jude rogers
- amby downs – riparian zone
- panoptique electrical – for em
- broken chip – lonely signal
- tim koch – huntsman (matt allison mix)
- willebrant – sands VIII (skies)
- loop year – desert drops
- frances chang and andrea schiavelli – Bank of Hope
- lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: III
- Roger Robinson – WE
- Prism Capture – Cheeks Glisten, When You Listen
- Roman Nagel – Cloud Gazing
- dakota suite & quentin sirjacq – An Immeasurable Sorrow
- Isabell Gustafsson-Ny – Rosenhagtorn Och Björksly/Coda
- picoFarad – landlocked
- Mary Ocher – Mandarins (with Your Government)
- Megan Alice Clune – Sonic metaphor
- Patricia Wolf – Starling Murmuration
- Damon Thomas – Pristine Concrete
- tim koch – a broken sail grasps at the wind
- Match Fixer – Dozing in the cool air
- Von Heuser – Teach Us The Game
- David Curington – The E Flat Triad
- Ghost Dubs – Second Thoughts
- White Columns – Horse Float
- Let X=y – Skip vs Skip
- Felix Mir – bubbles
- YOKEL x KELAN – CASH BURN
- The Both And – A Machine For Living
- Andrew Tuttle, Michael Chapman – Wholly Unrelated To Four Seasons
- Felix Mir – Proof Of Concept
- Ian Lynch – Weaxan Driblet
- Annelies Monseré – Salt
- Avi C. Engel – Pony
- Sealionwoman – Butcher’s Broom
- Landless – The Grey Selkie of Sule Skerry
- Telenn Tri – The Hills of Kaitoke
- The Orbweavers – So Much Sorrow – (Bluestone Gutters)
- short snarl – Above The Knee
- Basty H – West Terrace Cemetery Event
- Gurridyula – From the river to the sea
- Eluize – The Blackout
- Tim Koch – I Split My Etnies
- Caitlin Johnstone – He Called The Dog Habibi
