Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-16

- jim white – static on the radio
- robert iolini – goddesses & rabbits
- kate carr – one piece of cake (a banana cake), and remembered excavations
- lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: II
- panoptique electrical – for bells
- karen vogt – cloud fifty one
- picoFarad – landlocked
- clair hotGem – whispers feat ali millar
- megan alice clune – puffy
- patricia wolf – rufous hummingbird dive display
- isabell gustafsson-ny – intro
- zbigniew preisner – effroyables jardins (générique)
- daniel catalá – sunbath
- laura cannell – the cosmic spheres of being human
- broken chip – fading light
- willebrant – sands VII (new beginning)
- mayssa jallad – Baynana
- whait (wendy eisenberg & more eaze) – calm down
- kot kot – landyshi
- amby downs – train
- shropshire number stations – plealey pulse
- damon thomas – a quote from a novel i have not read
- mara – arthur
- the unspeakable atrocities – i out porno bolivia
- montagu fuchs, himself – admiralty arch
- ludwig berger – rake a song-gush from the outcrop
- dialect – late fragment
- tim koch – reef cycle (jet jaguar reefmix)
- ghost dubs – thin line
- al wootton – hospital of the five wounds
- felix mir – crawl
- stonecirclesampler – the drawing (SCS remix)
- let X=y – digital natives with analogue hearts
- david curington – furnished buttresses
- the both and – a bar of bright white light
- alley catss – patho swivel
- slug milk – south yorkshire: wardsend cemetery
- uwalmassa, yann gourdon – I
- andrey vinogradov – abyss trail
- ian lynch – old god rising
- rosie alena – oh dear, what can the matter be
- annelies monseré – dark ages (piano)
- landless – the fisherman’s wife
- the orbweavers – in the evening
- telenn tri – mountain road set
- short snarl – landline
- basty h – wet ghost
- dieter horvat – sacred words
- teenage joans – intifada
- eluize – for the forgetful
- tim koch – meat lovers interlude
- felix mir – 00110010
- florigenix – lemonade
Reader's opinions