Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-16

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. robert iolini – goddesses & rabbits
  3. kate carr – one piece of cake (a banana cake​)​, and remembered excavations
  4. lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: II
  5. panoptique electrical – for bells
  6. karen vogt – cloud fifty one
  7. picoFarad – landlocked
  8. clair hotGem – whispers feat ali millar
  9. megan alice clune – puffy
  10. patricia wolf – rufous hummingbird dive display
  11. isabell gustafsson-ny – intro
  12. zbigniew preisner – effroyables jardins (ge​́​ne​́​rique)
  13. daniel catalá – sunbath
  14. laura cannell – the cosmic spheres of being human
  15. broken chip – fading light
  16. willebrant – sands VII (new beginning)
  17. mayssa jallad – Baynana
  18. whait (wendy eisenberg & more eaze) – calm down
  19. kot kot – landyshi
  20. amby downs – train
  21. shropshire number stations – plealey pulse
  22. damon thomas – a quote from a novel i have not read
  23. mara – arthur
  24. the unspeakable atrocities – i out porno bolivia
  25. montagu fuchs, himself – admiralty arch
  26. ludwig berger – rake a song​-​gush from the outcrop
  27. dialect – late fragment
  28. tim koch – reef cycle (jet jaguar reefmix)
  29. ghost dubs – thin line
  30. al wootton – hospital of the five wounds
  31. felix mir – crawl
  32. stonecirclesampler – the drawing (SCS remix)
  33. let X=y – digital natives with analogue hearts
  34. david curington – furnished buttresses
  35. the both and – a bar of bright white light
  36. alley catss – patho swivel
  37. slug milk – south yorkshire: wardsend cemetery
  38. uwalmassa, yann gourdon – I
  39. andrey vinogradov – abyss trail
  40. ian lynch – old god rising
  41. rosie alena – oh dear, what can the matter be
  42. annelies monseré – dark ages (piano)
  43. landless – the fisherman’s wife
  44. the orbweavers – in the evening
  45. telenn tri – mountain road set
  46. short snarl – landline
  47. basty h – wet ghost
  48. dieter horvat – sacred words
  49. teenage joans – intifada
  50. eluize – for the forgetful
  51. tim koch – meat lovers interlude
  52. felix mir – 00110010
  53. florigenix – lemonade
