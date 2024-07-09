Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-09

July 9, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. lisa lerkenfeldt – cobwebs (extended)
  3. amby downs – pink cliffs
  4. willebrant – sands VI (caravan)
  5. jan jelinek – Max Ernst, this is the first time in 25 years that you’ve returned to your old home town, to the cathedral in Cologne, right?
  6. laurence pike – introit
  7. broken chip – empty streets
  8. megan alice clune – mountaineer
  9. kate carr – roadworks in shepperton
  10. damon thomas – falling in love with weirdness
  11. lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: I
  12. karen vogt – cloud fifty
  13. hiro ama – roundabout
  14. clevelode – traffic jam in thebell common tunnel
  15. panoptique electrical – for night
  16. match fixer – dozing in the cool air
  17. early B – imitator version
  18. moderate rebels – fenetre d’Overton
  19. clair hotGem – acid circus and richard cabut
  20. patricia wolf – the american dipper
  21. shropshire number stations – 3577335
  22. jasmine guffond – serge & maxine variation three
  23. picoFarad – crack’d tuesdays
  24. th blisks – do you bless it?
  25. scanner & neil leonard – muster assemblage
  26. tim koch – shudder to think (adrien75 Mix)
  27. ghost dubs – the regulator
  28. the both and – 18 million songs
  29. al wootton – a novena to the purisima
  30. felix mir – wouldn’t it be funny i everything​.​.​. (edit)
  31. let X=y – illgot vee
  32. alley catss – (​}​}​}​{​)​{​{
  33. mike o’Cull – ain​’​t no love in the ways of man
  34. new york – rapstar
  35. blood circle – XST
  36. david curington – vital statistics
  37. xylitol – dobro jutro
  38. weird weather – testing999
  39. lori goldston – gradually, in silhouette
  40. ian lynch – hypnagogic transmission
  41. annelies monseré – januari
  42. woodFolk – before the land was cleared
  43. alula down – walk​/​arrive​/​escape
  44. landless – l​ú​ireach bhr​í​de
  45. marion cousin – c’est mes yeux
  46. the orbweavers – edges of memory
  47. telenn tri – maggie’s pancakes
  48. short snarl – heat, heavy
  49. basty h – ghosts in the rain
  50. rhys howlett – peach tree
  51. matt hsu’s obscure orchestra – LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE (feat. Chelsea Watego, BADASSMUTHA, Nima Doostkah & Rivermouth) [Clean Version]
  52. tim koch – tthe generalist
  53. eluize – slate
