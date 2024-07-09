Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-09

- jim white – static on the radio
- lisa lerkenfeldt – cobwebs (extended)
- amby downs – pink cliffs
- willebrant – sands VI (caravan)
- jan jelinek – Max Ernst, this is the first time in 25 years that you’ve returned to your old home town, to the cathedral in Cologne, right?
- laurence pike – introit
- broken chip – empty streets
- megan alice clune – mountaineer
- kate carr – roadworks in shepperton
- damon thomas – falling in love with weirdness
- lisa illean, aura go, emma mcGrath, tilman robinson, australian national academy of music – arcing, stilling, bending, gathering: I
- karen vogt – cloud fifty
- hiro ama – roundabout
- clevelode – traffic jam in thebell common tunnel
- panoptique electrical – for night
- match fixer – dozing in the cool air
- early B – imitator version
- moderate rebels – fenetre d’Overton
- clair hotGem – acid circus and richard cabut
- patricia wolf – the american dipper
- shropshire number stations – 3577335
- jasmine guffond – serge & maxine variation three
- picoFarad – crack’d tuesdays
- th blisks – do you bless it?
- scanner & neil leonard – muster assemblage
- tim koch – shudder to think (adrien75 Mix)
- ghost dubs – the regulator
- the both and – 18 million songs
- al wootton – a novena to the purisima
- felix mir – wouldn’t it be funny i everything... (edit)
- let X=y – illgot vee
- alley catss – (}}}{){{
- mike o’Cull – ain’t no love in the ways of man
- new york – rapstar
- blood circle – XST
- david curington – vital statistics
- xylitol – dobro jutro
- weird weather – testing999
- lori goldston – gradually, in silhouette
- ian lynch – hypnagogic transmission
- annelies monseré – januari
- woodFolk – before the land was cleared
- alula down – walk/arrive/escape
- landless – lúireach bhríde
- marion cousin – c’est mes yeux
- the orbweavers – edges of memory
- telenn tri – maggie’s pancakes
- short snarl – heat, heavy
- basty h – ghosts in the rain
- rhys howlett – peach tree
- matt hsu’s obscure orchestra – LIVE LAUGH DECOLONISE (feat. Chelsea Watego, BADASSMUTHA, Nima Doostkah & Rivermouth) [Clean Version]
- tim koch – tthe generalist
- eluize – slate
