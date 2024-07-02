Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-07-02

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. gretchen miller – inland
  3. kate carr – amid waterbirds and joggers, Staines​-​upon​-​Thames
  4. old amica – klorofyll
  5. broken chip – kelpie point
  6. lisa lerkenfeldt – halo
  7. amby downs – agriculture
  8. megan alice clune – PE44CE
  9. e4444e – what’s so cool
  10. sheida gharachedaghi & mohammad reza aslani – hope arises from despair
  11. damon thomas – living in an old country song
  12. solemnland – trailing tress
  13. juha mäki-patola – sunpath
  14. transmission 13 – summer city
  15. willebrant – sands v (by night)
  16. penelope trappes – harmonic No. 4
  17. belial pelegrim – snowbound
  18. jan jelinek – Yoko Ono, you were born into a rich, aristocratic family in Tokyo. Do you see that in yourself?
  19. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​nine
  20. patricia wolf – the secret lives of birds
  21. panoptique electrical – for sleep
  22. mara – arthur
  23. loula yorke – a beach of little stones
  24. tim koch – huntsman (ta mix)
  25. alley catss – patho swivel
  26. anton friisgaard – syrati
  27. new york – drama (with Ren G)
  28. the both and – mytheme album
  29. drone alone productions – Intro (version)
  30. david curington – vital statistics
  31. felix mir – 4 6 9 11 13
  32. let X=y – dubThousandThousandThousand
  33. cumsleg borenail – sk​ˈ​ʌ​m
  34. kim gordon – ECRP
  35. alan johnson – portal
  36. weird weather – the drunken monk
  37. lori goldston – cascadian sheer
  38. alula down – tinos – bells and wind blowing through
  39. ian lynch – the descent
  40. woodFolk – the great oak tree featuring martin simpson
  41. annelies monseré – i sigh, i resign
  42. marion cousin – pique​-​nique
  43. bòsc – violencia d’abriu
  44. marion cousin & eloïse decazes – dona filomena
  45. the orbweavers – moonee moonee chain of ponds
  46. telenn tri – elizabeth kelly’s delight
  47. landless – blackwaterside
  48. deep sea data – ​love’s not on the menu
  49. short snarl – part ii : time passes
  50. basty h – a world of years (feat. georgia oatley)
  51. dom sensitive – R&D
  52. gemma rogers – WAGES DUE
  53. tim koch – sudafed x 2
  54. felix mir – 00110010
  55. felix mir – bat superhighway
