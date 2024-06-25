Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-25

- jim white – static on the radio
- sarah hennies – lake
- richie culver – difficult
- amby downs – henty bay
- deep sea data – i’m crawling
- transmission 13 – leictreonaic
- natalia beylis – the roots of the mountain ash embrace the stone (excerpt)
- lisa lerkenfeldt – even the walls have a voice (with martyna basta)
- jan jelinek – Friedericke Mayröcker, when you write, do you feel like the creator of the work or more like a medium?
- megan alice clune – a flash in the pan
- broken chip – orange sky
- atto A. totland – exin
- damon thomas – they say truth matters most
- karen vogt – cloud forty-eight
- willebrant – sands lV (shadows)
- poppy H – si okiron ko
- dissociative identity quartet – the bird’s gone cuckoo
- mabe fratti – jardin de los espirales
- loula yorke – monolithic undertow
- clair – cally
- penelope trappes – harmonic No. 3
- makeda – blue eyes
- the concept horse – 115 16
- MAbH (mortuus auris & the black hand) – profit
- let X=Y – DubThousandThousandThousand (dave machine mix)
- panoptique electrical – for oceans
- deaf german – revival trend
- gazelle twin – unstoppable force (live)
- siete catorce – lalv
- tim koch – goth lightning (T Koch Mix)
- weird weather – burner
- khyam allami – izmihrar (huzam) – اِزمهرار (هُزام)
- alan johnson – hex23
- moderate rebels – a total failure
- beton brut – lighter
- alula down – DELOS
- ian lynch – nestedodd enabler
- lori goldston – several ballads all at once
- woodFolk – tiny moss valleys Featuring lucy farrell
- odd altar – march to the front
- shovel dance collective – john barleycorn, hampshire variant
- telenn tri – tempest set
- andrey vinogradov – ante scriptum
- landless – thenewry highwayman
- rose io – meathouse I
- short snarl – above the knees
- basty H – the wiggoves (stubbed the melk)
- nancy bates – blood red moon (single)
- tom redwood – england
- kneecap – 3CAG (ft. radie peat)
- blood circle – XST
- bad’m D – jet plane
- strict face – sin drum
- tim koch – the generalist
- felix mir – waltz
