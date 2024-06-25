Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. sarah hennies – lake
  3. richie culver – difficult
  4. amby downs – henty bay
  5. deep sea data – i’m crawling
  6. transmission 13 – leictreonaic
  7. natalia beylis – the roots of the mountain ash embrace the stone (excerpt)
  8. lisa lerkenfeldt – even the walls have a voice (with martyna basta)
  9. jan jelinek – Friedericke Mayr​ö​cker, when you write, do you feel like the creator of the work or more like a medium?
  10. megan alice clune – a flash in the pan
  11. broken chip – orange sky
  12. atto A. totland – exin
  13. damon thomas – they say truth matters most
  14. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​eight
  15. willebrant – sands lV (shadows)
  16. poppy H – si okiron ko
  17. dissociative identity quartet – the bird​’​s gone cuckoo
  18. mabe fratti – jardin de los espirales
  19. loula yorke – monolithic undertow
  20. clair – cally
  21. penelope trappes – harmonic No. 3
  22. makeda – blue eyes
  23. the concept horse – 115 16
  24. MAbH (mortuus auris & the black hand) – profit
  25. let X=Y – DubThousandThousandThousand (dave machine mix)
  26. panoptique electrical – for oceans
  27. deaf german – revival trend
  28. gazelle twin – unstoppable force (live)
  29. siete catorce – lalv
  30. tim koch – goth lightning (T Koch Mix)
  31. weird weather – burner
  32. khyam allami – izmihrar (huzam) – ا​ِ​ز​م​ه​ر​ا​ر (​ه​ُ​ز​ا​م​)
  33. alan johnson – hex23
  34. moderate rebels – a total failure
  35. beton brut – lighter
  36. alula down – DELOS
  37. ian lynch – nestedodd enabler
  38. lori goldston – several ballads all at once
  39. woodFolk – tiny moss valleys Featuring lucy farrell
  40. odd altar – march to the front
  41. shovel dance collective – john barleycorn, hampshire variant
  42. telenn tri – tempest set
  43. andrey vinogradov – ante scriptum
  44. landless – thenewry highwayman
  45. rose io – meathouse I
  46. short snarl – above the knees
  47. basty H – the wiggoves (stubbed the melk)
  48. nancy bates – blood red moon (single)
  49. tom redwood – england
  50. kneecap – 3CAG (ft. radie peat)
  51. blood circle – XST
  52. bad’m D – jet plane
  53. strict face – sin drum
  54. tim koch – the generalist
  55. felix mir – waltz
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The RaT: 2024-06-25

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist