Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. christos hatzis & keith horner – footprints in new snow
  2. jim white – static on the radio
  3. natalia beylis – interviews with participants of the leitrim sweathouse project.
  4. lisa lerkenfeldt – ripples form in a black temporary lake
  5. MAbH (mortuus auris & the black hand) – praying don’t work
  6. clair – love with jude rogers
  7. sweet freeze – heartbeat like a hummingbird
  8. broken chip – daisy
  9. māpura music – here when you don’t need me
  10. josh kramer – near and far
  11. megan alice clune – 2012 (live)
  12. the moon mountaineer – shoots
  13. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​seven
  14. tracy chen – something true (draft)
  15. penelope trappes – harmonic No. 2
  16. jan jelinek – Marcel Duchamp, would you like or expect people to spin the wheel on your kinetic object Roue de Bicyclette?
  17. willebrant – sands lll (dunes)
  18. damon thomas – the hotel phone rang
  19. david rosenboom – desert night touch down
  20. tim koch – reef cycle (4T thieves mix)
  21. the concept horse – 117 02
  22. lauren abineri – frenemies (bonus track feat thomas)
  23. kathy hinde – twittering machines – Side A
  24. alan johnson – many faces of tutu
  25. heavy cloud – searching skywards
  26. janek krukowski – ii
  27. let X=y – DubThousandThousandThousand (the DNA lounge dark mix)
  28. poppy h – every motherfucker in power
  29. weird weather – visceral snack (feat. nat philipps)
  30. adaa – entrance
  31. deaf german – ambitious
  32. scattered order – we should go
  33. david curington – buy this thing
  34. elysia crampton & chino amobi – dummy track (LAO Ha)
  35. bacon grease – 3
  36. beton brut – tom machine
  37. aine o’Dwyer – pedal danse
  38. pat thomas – maddad
  39. ian lynch – a new dawn, an old song
  40. jacken elswyth – waken workshops
  41. woodfolk – the brave old oak featuring claire vine
  42. duo clément / virey – bourr​é​e deux temps (collectage a. millien)
  43. telenn tri – the cat’s meow set
  44. angeline, cohen & jon – press gang song
  45. michael plater – an alchemical gathering
  46. tristwch Y fenywod – ferch gyda’r llygaid du
  47. kankawa nagarra – wirlmarni (with archer)
  48. basty h – write by return (henry lawson poem)
  49. tom redwood – from the hills to the sea
  50. coulter – fountains
  51. the herd – soul of my soul feat sereen, MO & big rigs
  52. felix mir – theme for ocean
  53. florigenix – childsong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Three D Lounge: 2024-06-18

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-06-18

Current track

Title

Artist