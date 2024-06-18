Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-18

- christos hatzis & keith horner – footprints in new snow
- jim white – static on the radio
- natalia beylis – interviews with participants of the leitrim sweathouse project.
- lisa lerkenfeldt – ripples form in a black temporary lake
- MAbH (mortuus auris & the black hand) – praying don’t work
- clair – love with jude rogers
- sweet freeze – heartbeat like a hummingbird
- broken chip – daisy
- māpura music – here when you don’t need me
- josh kramer – near and far
- megan alice clune – 2012 (live)
- the moon mountaineer – shoots
- karen vogt – cloud forty-seven
- tracy chen – something true (draft)
- penelope trappes – harmonic No. 2
- jan jelinek – Marcel Duchamp, would you like or expect people to spin the wheel on your kinetic object Roue de Bicyclette?
- willebrant – sands lll (dunes)
- damon thomas – the hotel phone rang
- david rosenboom – desert night touch down
- tim koch – reef cycle (4T thieves mix)
- the concept horse – 117 02
- lauren abineri – frenemies (bonus track feat thomas)
- kathy hinde – twittering machines – Side A
- alan johnson – many faces of tutu
- heavy cloud – searching skywards
- janek krukowski – ii
- let X=y – DubThousandThousandThousand (the DNA lounge dark mix)
- poppy h – every motherfucker in power
- weird weather – visceral snack (feat. nat philipps)
- adaa – entrance
- deaf german – ambitious
- scattered order – we should go
- david curington – buy this thing
- elysia crampton & chino amobi – dummy track (LAO Ha)
- bacon grease – 3
- beton brut – tom machine
- aine o’Dwyer – pedal danse
- pat thomas – maddad
- ian lynch – a new dawn, an old song
- jacken elswyth – waken workshops
- woodfolk – the brave old oak featuring claire vine
- duo clément / virey – bourrée deux temps (collectage a. millien)
- telenn tri – the cat’s meow set
- angeline, cohen & jon – press gang song
- michael plater – an alchemical gathering
- tristwch Y fenywod – ferch gyda’r llygaid du
- kankawa nagarra – wirlmarni (with archer)
- basty h – write by return (henry lawson poem)
- tom redwood – from the hills to the sea
- coulter – fountains
- the herd – soul of my soul feat sereen, MO & big rigs
- felix mir – theme for ocean
- florigenix – childsong
