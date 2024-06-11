Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-11

- jim white – static on the radio
- rik rue – the harbour breathes
- tashi wada – what is not strange?
- daniel schrage – once upon a time
- penelope trappes – harmonic No. 1
- loren connors & david grubbs – the pacific school
- Iceboy Violet, Nueen – heartbreak of a broken stitch (Intro) feat. harriet morley
- megan alice clune – pure fantasy (live)
- fleuro – the entire history of you
- léo dupleix – resonant tree II
- drew gardner – pollux
- lee ashcroft – slava domnului (with alina noir)
- natalia beylis – lost – for annie
- willebrant – sands ll (awakening)
- broken chip – hilltop
- damon thomas – through fields of phlox
- karen vogt – cloud forty-six
- jan jelinek – karlheinz stockhausen, which difficulties are involved in conserving electronic music on magnetic tape?
- tim koch – spacewidth (ilkae rmx)
- lisa lerkenfeldt – stairway to the interior (claire rousay Remix)
- janek krukowski – I
- heavy cloud – a lament for her
- clair – acid circus with richard cabut
- ale hop – la procesión
- scattered order – form
- the concept horse – 123 10
- lauren abineri – mother and father (do you buy it?)
- deaf german – untitled
- adaa – …zzz…
- let X=y – dubthousandThousandThousand (richard dehove mix)
- scxlvr – scxlvr 1 (Are You Ok?)
- shane latimer – molecular approach
- poppy H – brick wall alternative monster
- lao – caracol ha
- sir robert orange peel – tik tok is frying my brain
- d. c. cross – wattle battle
- ian lynch – day of wrath and doom
- tony conrad & jennifer walshe – in the merry month of may
- duo clément / virey – valse du vielleux d’Anost
- woodFolk – acorn
- andrey vinogradov – sword dance
- jacken elswyth – sugar hill
- levi J. burr – adders fulcrum (featuring chuck johnson)
- planetary peace – return of the dove
- telenn tri – kusnacht
- angeline, cohen & jon – dear polly
- michael plater – the drunkard’s prayer
- felix mir – theme for whimsy
- grace mensforth & jack willsmore – i wish a song was enough
- basty H – adelaide is a great place to stay in lowey’s loaded lizard tent
- objections – idiot fill
- tim koch – zephyr on toast
- felix mir – waltz
- little scale – memory – part 9
Reader's opinions