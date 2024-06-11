Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-11

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. rik rue – the harbour breathes
  3. tashi wada – what is not strange?
  4. daniel schrage – once upon a time
  5. penelope trappes – harmonic No. 1
  6. loren connors & david grubbs – the pacific school
  7. Iceboy Violet, Nueen – heartbreak of a broken stitch (Intro) feat. harriet morley
  8. megan alice clune – pure fantasy (live)
  9. fleuro – the entire history of you
  10. léo dupleix – resonant tree II
  11. drew gardner – pollux
  12. lee ashcroft – slava domnului (with alina noir)
  13. natalia beylis – lost – for annie
  14. willebrant – sands ll (awakening)
  15. broken chip – hilltop
  16. damon thomas – through fields of phlox
  17. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​six
  18. jan jelinek – karlheinz stockhausen, which difficulties are involved in conserving electronic music on magnetic tape?
  19. tim koch – spacewidth (ilkae rmx)
  20. lisa lerkenfeldt – stairway to the interior (claire rousay Remix)
  21. janek krukowski – I
  22. heavy cloud – a lament for her
  23. clair – acid circus with richard cabut
  24. ale hop – la procesi​ó​n
  25. scattered order – form
  26. the concept horse – 123 10
  27. lauren abineri – mother and father (do you buy it​?​)
  28. deaf german – untitled
  29. adaa – …zzz…
  30. let X=y – dubthousandThousandThousand (richard dehove mix)
  31. scxlvr – scxlvr 1 (Are You Ok​?​)
  32. shane latimer – molecular approach
  33. poppy H – brick wall alternative monster
  34. lao – caracol ha
  35. sir robert orange peel – tik tok is frying my brain
  36. d. c. cross – wattle battle
  37. ian lynch – day of wrath and doom
  38. tony conrad & jennifer walshe – in the merry month of may
  39. duo clément / virey – valse du vielleux d’Anost
  40. woodFolk – acorn
  41. andrey vinogradov – sword dance
  42. jacken elswyth – sugar hill
  43. levi J. burr – adders fulcrum (featuring chuck johnson)
  44. planetary peace – return of the dove
  45. telenn tri – kusnacht
  46. angeline, cohen & jon – dear polly
  47. michael plater – the drunkard’s prayer
  48. felix mir – theme for whimsy
  49. grace mensforth & jack willsmore – i wish a song was enough
  50. basty H – adelaide is a great place to stay in lowey’s loaded lizard tent
  51. objections – idiot fill
  52. tim koch – zephyr on toast
  53. felix mir – waltz
  54. little scale – memory – part 9
