Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-04

- jim white – static on the radio
- manja ristić – tape for ring ring
- grey malkin & fogroom – as it began
- gianmaria Aprile – T•A•R
- megan alice clune – mountaineer (live)
- joep beving & maarten vos – 02:07
- iksre – grey
- heavy cloud – upon your gaze the flowers sleep
- willebrant – sands l (New Light)
- low flung – energy
- broken chip – sunrise
- karen vogt – cloud forty-five
- lisa lerkenfeldt – A fragrance of moss and chalk (with emile frankel)
- antonina nowacka – i found you in the cloud
- lauren abineri – mask 4 mask
- adaa – sight
- damon thomas – grown people business
- tim koch – covodent detriment (i didn’t mean to talk about henry VIII remix by onkonomiyaki Labs)
- alley catss – heel
- digitalsakura – vergissmeinnicht
- poppy H – the english
- scattered order – boiling wires
- jan jelinek – Ernst Jandl, what are your plans for language: revolution, reform, revolt?
- foql – MPO hall
- old grime white label – side A
- deaf german – hoping to be perfect
- shane latimer – clickbait
- māpura music – bang hold burp
- pm – A new soul for an old man
- lunatraktors – life, clay and everything
- the lappetites – Tzungentwist
- stalingrad – brezhnev lincoln
- plethor X – bet (feat. muna mussie) – nobile remix
- HeAD – dreaming of the beast
- drew mcDowall – in wound and water
- ian lynch – máirseáil chrapchosach
- landless – death and the lady
- aidan o’Rourke – ceann an druim
- duo clément / virey – bourrée d’Émilie
- d. c. cross – gen Xer love story
- jacken elswyth – lost gander
- telenn tri – crabs in the Skillet set
- michael plater – those city lghts
- basty h – brave
- colter – fountains
- mary ocher – sympathize (feat. your government)
- felix mir – bat superhighway
- tim koch – (b) ramon
- florigenix – vector shrine of gentle breath
- little-scale – dark hearts
- twinlite – turrets who talk
Reader's opinions