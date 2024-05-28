Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-28

May 28, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. the lonely bell – benjamin’s dream
  3. penelope trappes – harmonic no. 1
  4. iksre – bittersweet
  5. megan alice clune – puffy (llve)
  6. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​four
  7. lisa lerkenfeldt – improvisation in a drain (with abby sundborn)
  8. mike cooper & jason kolàr – mirage dance pageant
  9. maciej wirmański – kawki i gawrony
  10. lauren abineri – mic stand (Slow mo mix)
  11. antonina nowacka – i found you in the cloud
  12. anthéne – little galaxies
  13. low flung – peeling
  14. bhavisha panchia – threshold of listening
  15. adaa – p1​.​fr
  16. broken chip – spiralled up
  17. heavy cloud – carried by all the hands forgotten in the wind
  18. michel banabila – viva voce
  19. ariadne randall – her water dream
  20. carrier – wood over plastic
  21. severin black – harp II
  22. jan jelinek – lady gaga, you once said in an interview that you write music for the fashion industry. Is fashion as important to you as music?
  23. tim koch – voul​é​z oooz4U (maps and diagrams mix)
  24. shane latimer – ebb
  25. damon thomas – where the ground moved under your feet
  26. tapekiosk – the ubiquitous body
  27. plethor X – bet (feat. muna mussie) – losssy remix
  28. poppy H – this 1’s 4 u
  29. dorothy waste and amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – cat ears and razor blades
  30. cop funeral – stuck on earth
  31. pm – super terre
  32. fish El fish – at pops house we keep baking
  33. ian lynch – severed from the light
  34. laura cannell – tool users and tool makers
  35. d.C cross – light dancing on e’en water (Seine)
  36. jacken elswyth – warm machinery
  37. br​ì​ghde chaimbeul – sealbh an fhortain air an each bhuidhe
  38. lankum – the rocky road to dublin (live in dublin)
  39. telenn tri – hunt the squirrel set
  40. michael plater – the spirit medium
  41. eliza carthy – pulling hard against the stream
  42. fish makers marketplace – silver ships
  43. basty h – west terrace
  44. gurridyula – I’m not the villain
  45. tim koch – introduct
  46. florigenix – brisk omen
  47. felix mir – brakhage
