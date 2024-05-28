Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-28

- jim white – static on the radio
- the lonely bell – benjamin’s dream
- penelope trappes – harmonic no. 1
- iksre – bittersweet
- megan alice clune – puffy (llve)
- karen vogt – cloud forty-four
- lisa lerkenfeldt – improvisation in a drain (with abby sundborn)
- mike cooper & jason kolàr – mirage dance pageant
- maciej wirmański – kawki i gawrony
- lauren abineri – mic stand (Slow mo mix)
- antonina nowacka – i found you in the cloud
- anthéne – little galaxies
- low flung – peeling
- bhavisha panchia – threshold of listening
- adaa – p1.fr
- broken chip – spiralled up
- heavy cloud – carried by all the hands forgotten in the wind
- michel banabila – viva voce
- ariadne randall – her water dream
- carrier – wood over plastic
- severin black – harp II
- jan jelinek – lady gaga, you once said in an interview that you write music for the fashion industry. Is fashion as important to you as music?
- tim koch – vouléz oooz4U (maps and diagrams mix)
- shane latimer – ebb
- damon thomas – where the ground moved under your feet
- tapekiosk – the ubiquitous body
- plethor X – bet (feat. muna mussie) – losssy remix
- poppy H – this 1’s 4 u
- dorothy waste and amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – cat ears and razor blades
- cop funeral – stuck on earth
- pm – super terre
- fish El fish – at pops house we keep baking
- ian lynch – severed from the light
- laura cannell – tool users and tool makers
- d.C cross – light dancing on e’en water (Seine)
- jacken elswyth – warm machinery
- brìghde chaimbeul – sealbh an fhortain air an each bhuidhe
- lankum – the rocky road to dublin (live in dublin)
- telenn tri – hunt the squirrel set
- michael plater – the spirit medium
- eliza carthy – pulling hard against the stream
- fish makers marketplace – silver ships
- basty h – west terrace
- gurridyula – I’m not the villain
- tim koch – introduct
- florigenix – brisk omen
- felix mir – brakhage
Reader's opinions