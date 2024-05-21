Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. kim v. goldsmith – humi
  3. lisa lerkenfeldt – limestone (damp earth remix)
  4. low flung – text
  5. mantua – seek you out
  6. iksre – another storm will wash me clean
  7. tim koch – reef cycle (forrest version)
  8. megan alice clune – a flash in the pan (live)
  9. heavey cloud – between flames
  10. karen vogt – cloud forty​-​three
  11. hazel smith & roger dean – caged john uncaged
  12. maja s. k. ratkje / marte ingeborg haltli / frida helene haltli – peurakaira 4
  13. adaa – heart
  14. broken chip – i’m here
  15. madeleine cocolas – drift
  16. throat & chest – east leg via west wrist.
  17. david birchall,kate carr and tullis rennie – zippered time, winged dialogue
  18. jan jelinek – Joseph Beuys, it was you who said: Democracy is so big one can only sing about it. You recently made your debut as a singer. Which democracy are you singing about?
  19. j. campbell – lost bracelet
  20. damon thomas – for good luck
  21. felix mir – eyes (the real world)
  22. scattered order – boiling wires
  23. david f. friedman – a smell of honey, a swallow of brine – trailer
  24. floating shrine – sitting quietly
  25. felix mir – sticks N stones
  26. elaine mitchener – invisible bodies
  27. viv corringham – january (sag harbor, NY)
  28. still – the sword and the neck
  29. plethor X – kifu
  30. lauren abineri – stomp
  31. anoname x amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – we all deserve to B treated W respect
  32. fish El fish – hartshorns and incandescence
  33. stevie wishart – rhywbeth arall
  34. ian lynch – tra​́​thno​́​na beag are​́​ir
  35. remorae – greyfriars
  36. telenn tri – hope rising set
  37. myriam gendron – la luz
  38. woodfolk – tiny moss valleys featuring lucy farrell
  39. apolline – potato taxi
  40. michael plater – your family fhosts (rothko version)
  41. jacken elswyth – singing birds / jack lattin
  42. plastique fantastique – hash tag animal
  43. basty h – 11 11
  44. jesse welles – whistle boeing
  45. creative ireland kids – I searched for my spark and I found it
  46. tim koch – track 3
  47. twinlite – turrets who talk
  48. demern – oh hey another song
