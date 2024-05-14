Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-14

- jim white – static on the radio
- the moon mountaineer – the fire – song for the billion
- tides – Frond
- joseph branciforte &theo bleckmann – 10.11.5
- stephanie lamprea – metaphysics
- michelle moeller – sender
- low flung – text
- heavy cloud – how strange a season
- iksre – it was never meant to be this way
- ecoPULSE / kim v. goldsmith – tenuous threads (galari)
- broken chip – the greats
- guðmundur steinn gunnarsson – hotel natura
- lisa lerkenfeldt – cobwebs (wet glitter remix)
- pepo galán & karen voght – panacea I (akira rabelais remix)
- luka aron – variation 3: III (XV XXVII III XXI IX)
- dijit – layali el shouk (feat. lella) – ٢ – ليالي الشوق
- gretchen korsmo – silhouettes, spires
- jan jelinek – slavoj zizek, what signs were there of the imminent dissolution of yugoslavia?
- felix mir – hospital II
- madeleine cocolas – bodies I
- poppy H – count them on one hand
- damon thomas – all of us are champions
- tim koch – huntsman (kris keogh mix)
- lauren abineri – pink n gold
- pantea – cooking aush reshteh for you
- craven faults – may birching (thwaite watermill)
- more eaze, pardo & glass – e grand souffle céleste
- elaine mitchener – the sleepening
- anoname x amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – take care of yr welfare
- j. campbell – marked with a cairn
- eamon ivri – glimmer and fog
- warren rasmussen – mainline whatever
- plethor X – fendika (still x plethor X)
- fish el fish – skin shedding in the pantry
- jem finer – y geseg fedi hedi gedi
- nick granata – nailer’s song
- ian lynch – the hunt
- michael plater – the alchemist (early version)
- seán r. mcLaughlin & the wind-up crows – unburnt viola
- apolline – móðir mín Í kví, kví
- telenn tri – snowy path set
- axe & the ivory – when i was a shelter
- basty h – december 5
- macklemore – hind’s hall
- mudrat – i hate rich cunts
- twinlite – midi symphony
- tim koch – slack majic
