Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. the moon mountaineer – the fire – song for the billion
  3. tides – Frond
  4. joseph branciforte &theo bleckmann – 10​.​11​.​5
  5. stephanie lamprea – metaphysics
  6. michelle moeller – sender
  7. low flung – text
  8. heavy cloud – how strange a season
  9. iksre – it was never meant to be this way
  10. ecoPULSE / kim v. goldsmith – tenuous threads (galari)
  11. broken chip – the greats
  12. guðmundur steinn gunnarsson – hotel natura
  13. lisa lerkenfeldt – cobwebs (wet glitter remix)
  14. pepo galán & karen voght – panacea I (akira rabelais remix)
  15. luka aron – variation 3: III (XV XXVII III XXI IX)
  16. dijit – layali el shouk (feat. lella) – ٢ – ل​ي​ا​ل​ي ا​ل​ش​و​ق
  17. gretchen korsmo – silhouettes, spires
  18. jan jelinek – slavoj zizek, what signs were there of the imminent dissolution of yugoslavia?
  19. felix mir – hospital II
  20. madeleine cocolas – bodies I
  21. poppy H – count them on one hand
  22. damon thomas – all of us are champions
  23. tim koch – huntsman (kris keogh mix)
  24. lauren abineri – pink n gold
  25. pantea – cooking aush reshteh for you
  26. craven faults – may birching (thwaite watermill)
  27. more eaze, pardo & glass – e grand souffle c​é​leste
  28. elaine mitchener – the sleepening
  29. anoname x amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – take care of yr welfare
  30. j. campbell – marked with a cairn
  31. eamon ivri – glimmer and fog
  32. warren rasmussen – mainline whatever
  33. plethor X – fendika (still x plethor X)
  34. fish el fish – skin shedding in the pantry
  35. jem finer – y geseg fedi hedi gedi
  36. nick granata – nailer’s song
  37. ian lynch – the hunt
  38. michael plater – the alchemist (early version)
  39. seán r. mcLaughlin & the wind-up crows – unburnt viola
  40. apolline – m​ó​ð​ir m​í​n Í kv​í​, kví
  41. telenn tri – snowy path set
  42. axe & the ivory – when i was a shelter
  43. basty h – december 5
  44. macklemore – hind’s hall
  45. mudrat – i hate rich cunts
  46. twinlite – midi symphony
  47. tim koch – slack majic
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist