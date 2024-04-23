Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-23

- jim white – static on the radio
- john potts – constellation
- felix mir – march
- deep sea data – hidden philosphy
- suseti & willebrant – the coming rains
- lisa lerkenfeldt – A fragrance of moss and chalk (with emile frankel)
- the moon mountaineer – bridges
- damon thomas – baby went out a window
- ryland bouchard – summer meadow
- SPTW – yeah yeah the birds
- poppy H – ghosting 3.M
- andrew wasylyk & tommy perman – communal imagination
- nick león – flora & fauna
- low flung – attached
- tim koch – reef cycle (jet jaguar reefmix)
- marta forsberg – intro: the street
- karen vogt – your colour is gold (demo)
- applicable tenses, ears in space, thee manual labour – smooring the fire
- patricia wolf – the secret lives of birds
- han – i wanna be really into tying knots
- jan jelinek – alice schwarzer, is it true that you’re a person of great tenacity?
- lauren abineri – hurtin’ all the time
- claire rousay – 4pm
- isobel mcKenna – ladder matches
- xqui : montague – john logie baird
- loula yorke – eala
- ka baird – gate III
- moor mother – south sea (feat. sistazz of the nitty gritty)
- laura agnusdei, giulio – stermieri – #9 (In front of snipers)
- warren rasmussen – history loves an idiot
- plethor X – bet (feat. muna mussie)
- morwell – this word, life
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – backwater riders w anoname
- milkweed – the tTree as a kinship symbol
- laura cannell – i followed an eagle over the summit
- ian lynch – the unravelling
- brìghde chaimbeul – o chiadain an lo
- simon jones – joan peterson the witch of wapping
- oidopuaa vladimir oiun – how the shadow is clear
- eliza carthy – here’s a sad goodbye
- apolline – dream gardens
- telenn tri – the hills of kaitoke
- jess ribeiro – everything is now
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- basty H – mandalas drawn by prose
- leon hewer – we’re all here
- program – sparks
- florigenix – gilled
