Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-23

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. john potts – constellation
  3. felix mir – march
  4. deep sea data – hidden philosphy
  5. suseti & willebrant – the coming rains
  6. lisa lerkenfeldt – A fragrance of moss and chalk (with emile frankel)
  7. the moon mountaineer – bridges
  8. damon thomas – baby went out a window
  9. ryland bouchard – summer meadow
  10. SPTW – yeah yeah the birds
  11. poppy H – ghosting 3​.​M
  12. andrew wasylyk & tommy perman – communal imagination
  13. nick le​ó​n – flora & fauna
  14. low flung – attached
  15. tim koch – reef cycle (jet jaguar reefmix)
  16. marta forsberg – intro​:​ ​the street
  17. karen vogt – your colour is gold (demo)
  18. applicable tenses, ears in space, thee manual labour – smooring the fire
  19. patricia wolf – the secret lives of birds
  20. han – i wanna be really into tying knots
  21. jan jelinek – alice schwarzer, is it true that you​’​re a person of great tenacity?
  22. lauren abineri – hurtin’ all the time
  23. claire rousay – 4pm
  24. isobel mcKenna – ladder matches
  25. xqui : montague – john logie baird
  26. loula yorke – eala
  27. ka baird – gate III
  28. moor mother – south sea (feat. sistazz of the nitty gritty)
  29. laura agnusdei, giulio – stermieri – #9 (In front of snipers)
  30. warren rasmussen – history loves an idiot
  31. plethor X – bet (feat. muna mussie)
  32. morwell – this word, life
  33. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – backwater riders w anoname
  34. milkweed – the tTree as a kinship symbol
  35. laura cannell – i followed an eagle over the summit
  36. ian lynch – the unravelling
  37. brìghde chaimbeul – o chiadain an lo
  38. simon jones – joan peterson the witch of wapping
  39. oidopuaa vladimir oiun – how the shadow is clear
  40. eliza carthy – here​’​s a sad goodbye
  41. apolline – dream gardens
  42. telenn tri – the hills of kaitoke
  43. jess ribeiro – everything is now
  44. swimsuit – one with the birds
  45. basty H – mandalas drawn by prose
  46. leon hewer – we’re all here
  47. program – sparks
  48. florigenix – gilled
