Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-16

- jim white – static on the radio
- piotr kurek – the night we slept under an overhanging cliff
- felix mir – tide
- natalia beylis – lost – for annie (excerpt)
- the moon mountaineer – by the time i looked up they were gone
- olivia block – northward
- not waving – falling down
- simon mcCorry & wodwo – by snail on its slick of light
- lisa lerkenfeldt – improvisation in a drain (with abby sundborn)
- suseti & willebrant – greater sense of peace
- heavy cloud – the window is starless still
- damon thomas – sucker bet
- low flung – gutted
- wildly – berwyn panorama
- pä – perspiration
- susan matthews – the blood harves
- john potts – constellation
- shiroishi, prymek, nguyen – eventually the river rises here too
- deep sea data – the dead are dancing
- lauren abineri – well n good (hope)
- ricardo dias gomes – fllux (domenico lancellotti & eduardo manso remix)
- yirinda – yunma (sleep)
- mawrhin skel – kuunella
- kristen gallerneaux – tryin’ to get
- guglielmo pagnozzi – #7 (ahatamamsubbak al-ttesarih)
- moor mother – liverpool wins (feat. kyle kidd)
- lakker – thought voice and hand
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – backwater riders w anoname
- nurse predator – the black scream
- william burroughs – play / pay it all back
- zai + perrate – jolifanto
- jennifer walshe & tony conrad – in the merry month of may
- ian lynch – hung by wire
- milkweed – letter to the editor: fairy gold
- charlie grey and joseph peach – A’ Mirean San Adhar – Dancing in the Air
- bring your own hammer – a pair of packed valises (before the dunbrody) 1849 featuring carol keogh
- eyrie – grey heron
- telenn tri – mountain road set
- eliza carthy – i wish, i wish
- woodFolk – before the land was cleared
- apolline – mcPancake
- stick in the wheel – kila & oki “oroho raha (mokor mokor) (sleep sleep) – stick in the wheel remix
- andie – ghost
- jess ribeiro – maybe if i wore sunglasses inside i won’t feel tired
- leon hewer – DNA
- basty H – let’s rot together
- captain moonlight – normal, again
- tim koch – adrien75 – shudder ROM (shudder to think adrien75 mix)
- florigenix – close encounters
- felix mir – 00110010
Reader's opinions