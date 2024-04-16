Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-16

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. piotr kurek – the night we slept under an overhanging cliff
  3. felix mir – tide
  4. natalia beylis – lost – for annie (excerpt)
  5. the moon mountaineer – by the time i looked up they were gone
  6. olivia block – northward
  7. not waving – falling down
  8. simon mcCorry & wodwo – by snail on its slick of light
  9. lisa lerkenfeldt – improvisation in a drain (with abby sundborn)
  10. suseti & willebrant – greater sense of peace
  11. heavy cloud – the window is starless still
  12. damon thomas – sucker bet
  13. low flung – gutted
  14. wildly – berwyn panorama
  15. pä – perspiration
  16. susan matthews – the blood harves
  17. john potts – constellation
  18. shiroishi, prymek, nguyen – eventually the river rises here too
  19. deep sea data – the dead are dancing
  20. lauren abineri – well n good (hope)
  21. ricardo dias gomes – fllux (domenico lancellotti & eduardo manso remix)
  22. yirinda – yunma (sleep)
  23. mawrhin skel – kuunella
  24. kristen gallerneaux – tryin’ to get
  25. guglielmo pagnozzi – #7 (ahatamamsubbak al​-​ttesarih)
  26. moor mother – liverpool wins (feat. kyle kidd)
  27. lakker – thought voice and hand
  28. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – backwater riders w anoname
  29. nurse predator – the black scream
  30. william burroughs – play / pay it all back
  31. zai + perrate – jolifanto
  32. jennifer walshe & tony conrad – in the merry month of may
  33. ian lynch – hung by wire
  34. milkweed – letter to the editor: fairy gold
  35. charlie grey and joseph peach – A’ Mirean San Adhar – Dancing in the Air
  36. bring your own hammer – a pair of packed valises (before the dunbrody) 1849 featuring carol keogh
  37. eyrie – grey heron
  38. telenn tri – mountain road set
  39. eliza carthy – i wish, i wish
  40. woodFolk – before the land was cleared
  41. apolline – mcPancake
  42. stick in the wheel – kila & oki “oroho raha (mokor mokor) (sleep sleep) – stick in the wheel remix
  43. andie – ghost
  44. jess ribeiro – maybe if i wore sunglasses inside i won’t feel tired
  45. leon hewer – DNA
  46. basty H – let’s rot together
  47. captain moonlight – normal, again
  48. tim koch – adrien75 – shudder ROM (shudder to think adrien75 mix)
  49. florigenix – close encounters
  50. felix mir – 00110010
