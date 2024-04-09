Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-09

April 9, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. lisa lerkenfeldt – cobwebs (extended)
  3. andrea taeggi – planetesimals
  4. alula down – waves on the aegean sea
  5. steve roden – the name of the thing itself
  6. lauren abineri – love the syn (love the synergy)
  7. masaya ozaki – skerpla
  8. the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
  9. near lakes – life of clover
  10. lisa ullén – heirloom (6 June 2023)
  11. heavy cloud – nothing could interest me anymore then I saw your smile
  12. wildly – moon set large at the edge of the sky
  13. suseti & willebrant – merging waters
  14. susan matthews – (moon bound)
  15. damon thomas – an endless loop of filth
  16. peter strickmann – lecture on air
  17. felix mir – hospital
  18. yirinda – ba gi lam (fighting)
  19. hi! capybaras – old ghosts neber die
  20. rae-yen song and tommy perman – land
  21. low flung – mud
  22. sebastian field – pressed flowers were found
  23. deep sea data – pink moments
  24. ceci stacchiotti – #2
  25. hannan jones – re​-​tell atlas
  26. kristen gallerneaux – bird beat
  27. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – backwater riders w anoname
  28. moor mother – my souls been anchored
  29. ricardo dias gomes – erê (ricardo dias gomes Remix)
  30. maria uzor – Over This
  31. laura cannell – the sirens of riverlore
  32. dawn terry – i still love you and I always will
  33. andrey vinogradov – substitute for an epitaph
  34. mike smalle and carol keogh – swift sail flaming
  35. milkweed – mordred, king arthur’s son
  36. michael plater – we fold the light (home demo)
  37. landless – the fisherman’s wife
  38. good habits – 360° ft. angeline morrison
  39. eyrie – city fear
  40. bity booker – the crow
  41. telenn tri – maggie’s pancakes
  42. stick in the wheel – the cuckoo VIP
  43. yasmin de laine – homecoming
  44. basty H – how to make someone love you
  45. leon hewer – mantra
  46. arab strap – strawberry moon
  47. tim koch – (b) ramon
  48. felix mir – noisette
