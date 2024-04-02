Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-02

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. rae-yen song and tommy perman – water
  3. phexioenesystems – white cotton octagonal
  4. hideyuki hashimoto – lei
  5. the moon mountaineer – awake
  6. suseti & willebrant – profound depth
  7. low flung – rigid
  8. yosuke kakegawa – old tree
  9. kane ikin – falling
  10. broken chip – spiralled up
  11. eyes of the amaryllis – flesh photograph
  12. hopo’s quest – this flying carpet is leading me to the black smiling cloud
  13. lalén ríos luna – time is the formless void on which you float faster and slower
  14. patrick shiroishi – a sparrow in a swallow​’​s nest (with “paloma” by emma ruth rundle)
  15. yirinda – galangoor baya (welcome)
  16. sara wolff – arrival (costa rica)
  17. offthesky & the humble bee – movement
  18. jennifer howd – the bullet (feat. ada yelagina)
  19. kaho matsui – mean girl
  20. nick millevoi – moon pulses 1
  21. amy cutler – wash my face clean
  22. kavita krishnan – on fascism
  23. j. campbell – the lighthouse
  24. monad node/david wallraf – wer aber vom kapitalismus nicht reden will, der soll auch vom faschismus schweigen
  25. oort – i
  26. damon thomas – my nose bled for weeks
  27. ashleigh hazel – i was an atom
  28. olivia block – the hermit’s peak
  29. moor mother – death by longitude
  30. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – till the end of the world w meet me after sundown
  31. dj tr!p – vacuum
  32. raoul eden – red sun of a moonless morning
  33. milkweed – a letter from the president
  34. laura cannell – on hollow heels
  35. toby hay & aidan thorne – good morning
  36. nick granata – nailer’s song
  37. samuel organ & laucan – blood & time
  38. roshi ft. pars radio – jaane maryam (gagarin for gaza mix)
  39. alison cotton – the letter burning
  40. telenn tri – elizabeth kelly’s delight
  41. leon hewer – disappearing act
  42. remorae – johnny’s on the water
  43. basty H – klinger
  44. kneecap – fine art
  45. tim koch – flatlook
  46. little-scale – asymertrical collapse
  47. florigenix – music for temporary weightlessness
  48. felix mir – earth portal
