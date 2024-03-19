Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-03-19

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. simon mcCorry – Sortil​​​è​​​ge
  3. low flung – rigid
  4. cat tyson hughes – a lovely walk
  5. christina vantzou & ezra fieremans – bewilderment I
  6. broken chip – the greats
  7. nat bartsch – hope (for orchestra)
  8. marika takeuchi – island spritz
  9. koshun nakao – flowers
  10. the moon mountaineer – they flew apart
  11. laila sakini – MM04 – excerpt 6: bottle jam
  12. throat & chest – i thought you​’​d taken in our parcel, but no, you​’​d watered our plants.
  13. bongomwizardmountain – ume II
  14. matthew burgess – so many songs about the moon
  15. iksre – tail lights
  16. yirinda – nyun (brother)
  17. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – watch my mum dance
  18. site nonsite – of fields and forests (xylander’s view from the train mix)
  19. mary lattimore and walt mcClements – nest of earrings
  20. green plum ensemble – meditation 1
  21. thierry arnal – SRFC 01
  22. sebastian field – pressed flowers were found
  23. damon thomas – the pussycat king
  24. lalén ríos luna – et je n’y cherche plus l’abri d’une cahute
  25. moor mother – all the money (feat. alya al​-​sultani)
  26. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – squat
  27. transient visitor – Ha!
  28. phelimuncasi & metal preyers – gidigidi ka makhelwane
  29. poppy H – oh glory!
  30. james rushford – quire I
  31. roslyn steer – but i know, too
  32. avant joik – ubmejen ji​ä​nnuo
  33. david chatton barker – a frog in the throat
  34. wake In fright – innocents
  35. alison cotton – the gramophone circle partie
  36. samantha whates – oh boy!
  37. meril wubslin – grands espaces
  38. lunatraktors – solidarity forever, live at the howling barge
  39. telenn tri – the cat’s meow set
  40. fhae – melapqey
  41. sofia menguita – everyone i’ve ever loved
  42. joanna sternberg – people are toys to you
  43. john glacier feat. eartheater – money shows
  44. tim koch – bananalution
  45. florigenix – colour scented
  46. little-scale – atomic garden
