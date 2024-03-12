Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-03-12

March 12, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. jorge boehringer – terminal grey
  3. iksre – we are soaring
  4. laila sakini – MM04 – excerpt 5: Bumbly Me
  5. the moon mountaineer – the night bird
  6. nat bartsch – over the river (for solo piano)
  7. yirinda – thurum voi (look there)
  8. jonathan deasy & alex reviriego – postcard II
  9. cold ghost – wizards of neranwood
  10. lalén ríos luna – je contemple d’en haut le globe en sa rondeur
  11. yair elazar glotman – a child
  12. broken chip – one
  13. lisa ullén – fragrance (6 June 2023)
  14. cat tyson hughes – your hum is a spirit
  15. kasumi trio – cabbage butterfly
  16. kinbrae – vermiculation
  17. māpura music – complicated.
  18. damon thomas – baby went out a window
  19. bongomwizardmountain – air
  20. karen vogt – we coalesce
  21. clinton green – allegations of ventriloquism
  22. milkweed – the legend of the pacing white mustang
  23. hannan jones – re​-​tell atlas
  24. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – i don​’​t speak your language
  25. valentina magaletti – noiaz
  26. grimório de abril – the river used to be a signal
  27. roslyn steer – once, a fear pierced him
  28. loula yorke – falling apart together
  29. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – tenants’ vengeance
  30. the both and – paperqlip[
  31. marion cousin & eloïse decazes – a fonte do salgueirinho
  32. carme lópez – epilogue: inflorescencia
  33. dbh – may day
  34. the armagh rhymers – the wren
  35. twin headed wolf – a leper to remember
  36. wake In fright – baskets
  37. fhae – ma losmaya porshelina
  38. joanna sternberg – i will be with you
  39. dana gavinski – how to feel uncomfortable
  40. sweeney – shelved
  41. kim gordon – psychedelic orgasm
  42. discarded – uplink
  43. little-scale – dark hearts
  44. tim koch – smollen taut
  45. florigenix – quantum skip
