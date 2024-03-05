Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-03-05

- jim white – static on the radio
- jessica moss – for UNRWA
- cat tyson hughes – near little sea
- the moon mountaineer – the fire – song for the billion
- chen ming chang – painwater
- yirinda – dhangalim (fly)
- grace ferguson – petomani
- broken chip – connected when separarted
- mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – march
- filalete – first touch
- iksre – cool change
- industrial-1 – extract V4
- clinton green – emucounter
- valentina magaletti – and there is us
- moor mother – guilty (feat. lonnie holley & raia was)
- avalon kane – hole song
- throat & chest – I don’t get your light
- laila sakini – MM04 – excerpt 4: That Damn Racket
- bongomwizardmountain – ajka
- d. rothon – a waft of lavender, a tang of sulphur
- heavy cloud – existential burdens of modern thinking
- karen vogt – wails to whispers
- damon thomas – the pussycat king
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass – destroy all borders
- memeshift – balikpapan
- loula yorke – anecdoche
- poppy h – kyushon
- warren rasmussen – the expression of my aliveness
- harry gorski-brown – dùthaich mhicAoidh
- bégayer – fable bègue
- john allpas – the march hare
- roslyn steer – in a green light, even the bawds
- twin headed wolf – take a hammer to the old love
- lisa o’neil – silver seed
- milkweed – my father’s sheep is dead
- fhae – thumila
- joanna sternberg – i’ve got me
- matthew burgess – i think you’re possessed
- cal williams jr – don’t think twice, it’s all right
- wake In fright – punchcard
- sweeney – drama, despair & disappointment
- tim koch – dendrils
- felix mir – tourmaline
- florigenix – open, winged avatar
- dj tr!p – bird brain
Reader's opinions