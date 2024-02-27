Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-27

- jim white – static on the radio
- manja ristić – ghosts
- iksre – ripples
- bongomwizardmountain – arriving
- yirinda – njurunj (emu)
- cat tyson hughes – trees
- grace ferguson – white ink
- david beardsley – variation of a variation
- jordan ireland – callingyou
- delphine dora – v
- hilary robinson – skimmering
- franco robert – sleepy time, and i lie
- karen vogt – weighted
- throat & chest – a windowless room, a roofless house.
- inept – twenty twenty-three
- simon mcCorry – cello through modular 220224
- marta forsberg – part 1: echo
- more eaze, pardo & glass – still part of the ceiling
- elizabeth joan kelly – princes street gardens
- paul cousins – improvisation for 3 tape loops
- damon thomas – i never planned to see the sunrise
- mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 疼 | téng | pain
- carnivorous plants & territorial gobbing – high sea ecto foam aquatic deadzone
- laila sakini – mm04- excerpt 3: sprayed
- ex-continent – sdsds #4 — excerpt 02
- lucie treacher & genevieve carver – ~ bray ~
- phexioenesystems – inland autumn deerhorn
- valley lines – 8_16
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass – perspexive
- loula yorke – an example of periodic time
- warren rasmussen – the active form of symbiotic fusion
- roslyn steer – of one of many circles
- laura cannell – when i returned you were gone
- andrey vinogradov – dark northern ritual tune
- alison cotton – crépuscule
- ben nicholls – corydon (w tim eriksen)
- cal williams jr – susquehanna
- manœuvre – chapitre ii – bry-sur-marne
- fhae – lost language
- wake in fright – sea foam
- matthew burgess – something
- kneecap – sick in the head
- adelaide acid – 206 (deeper cut)
- tim koch – drungums
- felix mir – opportunity
