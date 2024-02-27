Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-27

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. manja ristić – ghosts
  3. iksre – ripples
  4. bongomwizardmountain – arriving
  5. yirinda – njurunj (emu)
  6. cat tyson hughes – trees
  7. grace ferguson – white ink
  8. david beardsley – variation of a variation
  9. jordan ireland – callingyou
  10. delphine dora – v
  11. hilary robinson – skimmering
  12. franco robert​ – sleepy time, and i lie
  13. karen vogt – weighted
  14. throat & chest – a windowless room, a roofless house.
  15. inept – twenty twenty​-​three
  16. simon mcCorry – cello through modular 220224
  17. marta forsberg – part 1: echo
  18. more eaze, pardo & glass – still part of the ceiling
  19. elizabeth joan kelly – princes street gardens
  20. paul cousins – improvisation for 3 tape loops
  21. damon thomas – i never planned to see the sunrise
  22. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 疼 | t​é​ng | pain
  23. carnivorous plants & territorial gobbing – high sea ecto foam aquatic deadzone
  24. laila sakini – mm04- excerpt 3: sprayed
  25. ex​-​continent – sdsds #4 — excerpt 02
  26. lucie treacher & genevieve carver – ~ bray ~
  27. phexioenesystems – inland autumn deerhorn
  28. valley lines – 8_16
  29. amamanita axaxaxanax glass – perspexive
  30. loula yorke – an example of periodic time
  31. warren rasmussen – the active form of symbiotic fusion
  32. roslyn steer – of one of many circles
  33. laura cannell – when i returned you were gone
  34. andrey vinogradov – dark northern ritual tune
  35. alison cotton – cr​é​puscule
  36. ben nicholls – corydon (w tim eriksen)
  37. cal williams jr – susquehanna
  38. manœuvre – chapitre ii – bry​-​sur​-​marne
  39. fhae – lost language
  40. wake in fright – sea foam
  41. matthew burgess – something
  42. kneecap – sick in the head
  43. adelaide acid – 206 (deeper cut)
  44. tim koch – drungums
  45. felix mir – opportunity
