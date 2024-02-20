Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. poppy H – live solo improv for 5 or so instruments
  3. eva-maria houben + john hudak – paloma wind 1
  4. cat tyson hughes – ever longing
  5. panoptique electrical – quiet one
  6. agf – BYtheSEA
  7. viv corringham – april (barbican estate, london)
  8. jordan ireland – wondering
  9. chen ming chang – rainwater
  10. grace ferguson – strange kind of in between thing
  11. alaskan tapes – dim
  12. yosuke kakegawa – old tree
  13. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 气 | chi | energy
  14. iksre – heartburst
  15. yirinda – yuangan (dugong)
  16. laila sakini – mm04 – excerpt 2: Beep Back
  17. hannan jones – re​-​tell atlas
  18. bongomwizardmountain – crossing
  19. helen_g – jumping in puddles
  20. chelidon frame – vacancy (speaking voids II)
  21. damon thomas – a quote from a novel i have not read
  22. vanishing corridor – day 3
  23. katie english & mark kluzek – fire (siren song that which sounds so sweet yet burns so sour) – that remix
  24. evitceles – bruised
  25. amamanita axaxaxanax glass – locked in locked out
  26. loula yorke – the hidden messages in water
  27. angel tech – estradiol dust (feat. saorsie dream)
  28. tongue depressor – a fathomless branch
  29. laura cannell – down and down we go
  30. cathal caulfield – my sorrow is greater than i can tell
  31. bipolar bows – ah ya bibi
  32. andrey vinogradov – heroic path
  33. tattersmith: cathy tattersfield and jess arrowsmith – crow and pie
  34. cerys hafana – the wife of usher’s well
  35. wake in fright – you want to lose
  36. fhae – lost language
  37. wendy eisenberg – my mother draws maps
  38. charm of finches – clean cut
  39. babybaby_explores – hair
  40. florigenix – childsong
  41. felix mir – bat superhighway
  42. tim kock – introduct2
  43. research project – rain dancer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The RaT: 2024-02-20

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2024-02-20

Current track

Title

Artist