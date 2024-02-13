Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-13

- jim white – static on the radio
- doris dana – before the sun rises
- henrik meierkord – bordun I
- grace ferguson – remotion | exō } éndo
- cat tyson hughes – goldfields
- susan matthews – dawn
- myles o’reilly – lady of the bog
- laila sakini – MM04 – excerpt 1: print shop quartet
- panoptique electrical – quiet eighty two
- karen vogt – rolling tears
- fhae – forliey
- ben crosland – stargazer
- agf – fieldWORK
- jordan ireland – cooking
- iksre – dawn in a foreign city
- laura cannell – the earth under the sea
- bongomwizardmountain – calling
- otis jordan – fungus, 2016
- inept – counter-continuity
- drift – o’ red planet
- helen svoboda – pick me
- damon thomas – they say tuth matters most
- blessed by saturn – in my pale gold
- thurston moore – the tirthika pandit
- sabasaba – night plotters
- nusidm – beneath duhig
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass – u dont even live here
- martin rev – baby o baby
- evitceles – cover my face
- loula yorke – staying with the trouble
- warren rasmussen – the achievement of inter-personal union
- xylitol – luv me
- angel tech – holy imperfect
- neil Ó lochlainn – purl
- bipolar bows – birdhouse
- junkboy – cormorant at the mouth of the ouse
- cathal caulfield – the broken pledge
- harry gorski-brown – buain na choirce
- cerys hafana – lyke wake dirge
- wake in fright – elephant hills
- john francis flynn – dirty old town
- klang – as it Is
- keeskea – ocean baths (oratunga version)
- wendyeisenberg – elliott
- this is the kit – sensations in the dark
- the native cats – kay carroll
- dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
- agaya – velvet leaf
- florigenix – quantum skip
- tim koch – dendrils
