Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. doris dana – before the sun rises
  3. henrik meierkord – bordun I
  4. grace ferguson – remotion | exō } éndo
  5. cat tyson hughes – goldfields
  6. susan matthews – dawn
  7. myles o’reilly – lady of the bog
  8. laila sakini – MM04 – excerpt 1: print shop quartet
  9. panoptique electrical – quiet eighty two
  10. karen vogt – rolling tears
  11. fhae – forliey
  12. ben crosland – stargazer
  13. agf – fieldWORK
  14. jordan ireland – cooking
  15. iksre – dawn in a foreign city
  16. laura cannell – the earth under the sea
  17. bongomwizardmountain – calling
  18. otis jordan – fungus, 2016
  19. inept – counter​-​continuity
  20. drift – o’ red planet
  21. helen svoboda – pick me
  22. damon thomas – they say tuth matters most
  23. blessed by saturn – in my pale gold
  24. thurston moore – the tirthika pandit
  25. sabasaba – night plotters
  26. nusidm – beneath duhig
  27. amamanita axaxaxanax glass – u dont even live here
  28. martin rev – baby o baby
  29. evitceles – cover my face
  30. loula yorke – staying with the trouble
  31. warren rasmussen – the achievement of inter​-​personal union
  32. xylitol – luv me
  33. angel tech – holy imperfect
  34. neil Ó lochlainn – purl
  35. bipolar bows – birdhouse
  36. junkboy – cormorant at the mouth of the ouse
  37. cathal caulfield – the broken pledge
  38. harry gorski-brown – buain na choirce
  39. cerys hafana – lyke wake dirge
  40. wake in fright – elephant hills
  41. john francis flynn – dirty old town
  42. klang – as it Is
  43. keeskea – ocean baths (oratunga version)
  44. wendyeisenberg – elliott
  45. this is the kit – sensations in the dark
  46. the native cats – kay carroll
  47. dr sure’s unusual practice – celebration
  48. agaya – velvet leaf
  49. florigenix – quantum skip
  50. tim koch – dendrils
