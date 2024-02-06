Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-06

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. cate brooks – hematite
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet eighty one
  4. iksre – intention
  5. fhae – ehu ofepr
  6. jordan ireland – starring
  7. grace ferguson – barnumbirr
  8. thurston moore – the great translator
  9. willebrant & williamson – 5 to 9
  10. damon thomas – a name no one could pronounce
  11. aging & co – keening & crying (laila sakini rework)
  12. lalén ríos luna – survival
  13. bégayer – fable b​è​gue
  14. bongomwizardmountain – timelines
  15. amongst myselves – the absent pattern of your feet
  16. cameron undy – earth moves
  17. tujiko noriko – mugen kyuukou
  18. lou – 05
  19. cat tyson hughes – the uncertainty of waves
  20. martyna basta – on what remains unseen
  21. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – at the end of the world
  22. penelope trappes – bleak midwinter
  23. inept – under bombardment
  24. eyes more skull than eyes – the blood that burns through all matter
  25. the heartwood institute – the moon never beams
  26. agf – ICEcore
  27. xylitol – popcone
  28. loula yorke – the grounds are changing as they promise to do
  29. ooh-sounds – joy_12
  30. warren rasmussen – the pleasure routine
  31. angel tech – feeling (death invocation)
  32. mong tong – terracotta
  33. channelers – toward the east
  34. jacken elswyth – limekiln
  35. angeline morrison – clouds never move
  36. kitchen cynics & grey malkin – mess john
  37. wake in fright – proof
  38. john francis flynn – the lag song
  39. milkweed – my father’s sheep is dead
  40. broken creek – broken tapes
  41. cerys hafana – child owlet
  42. the native cats – tanned rested and dead
  43. tom koch – some sane device
