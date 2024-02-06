Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-06

- jim white – static on the radio
- cate brooks – hematite
- panoptique electrical – quiet eighty one
- iksre – intention
- fhae – ehu ofepr
- jordan ireland – starring
- grace ferguson – barnumbirr
- thurston moore – the great translator
- willebrant & williamson – 5 to 9
- damon thomas – a name no one could pronounce
- aging & co – keening & crying (laila sakini rework)
- lalén ríos luna – survival
- bégayer – fable bègue
- bongomwizardmountain – timelines
- amongst myselves – the absent pattern of your feet
- cameron undy – earth moves
- tujiko noriko – mugen kyuukou
- lou – 05
- cat tyson hughes – the uncertainty of waves
- martyna basta – on what remains unseen
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – at the end of the world
- penelope trappes – bleak midwinter
- inept – under bombardment
- eyes more skull than eyes – the blood that burns through all matter
- the heartwood institute – the moon never beams
- agf – ICEcore
- xylitol – popcone
- loula yorke – the grounds are changing as they promise to do
- ooh-sounds – joy_12
- warren rasmussen – the pleasure routine
- angel tech – feeling (death invocation)
- mong tong – terracotta
- channelers – toward the east
- jacken elswyth – limekiln
- angeline morrison – clouds never move
- kitchen cynics & grey malkin – mess john
- wake in fright – proof
- john francis flynn – the lag song
- milkweed – my father’s sheep is dead
- broken creek – broken tapes
- cerys hafana – child owlet
- the native cats – tanned rested and dead
- tom koch – some sane device
