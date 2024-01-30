Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2024

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. gretchen miller – frenchman’s garden
  3. natalie beridze – who dwells in possibility
  4. lalén ríos luna – gaiaphone bell 2
  5. alula down – interlude 3 – morning
  6. akira kosemura & lawrence english – memorising the sea
  7. beurre – fables at your house
  8. claire rousay – tuufuhhoowaah
  9. cucina povera – ruskohaikaran uni
  10. heavy cloud – and you begin
  11. li yilei – yip, yip, yip
  12. panoptique electrical – quiet eighty
  13. cloud ice 9 – strange attractor
  14. amongst myselves – fading stellar remnant
  15. hi, capybarasi – things that i wld tell myself
  16. bongomwizardmountain – night/day iv
  17. inept – goatee
  18. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – listen 2 yr mother
  19. damon thomas – rural rite
  20. eyes more skull than eyes – ten of swords reversed
  21. agf – reFUSE
  22. manja ristić & mark vernon – side b
  23. loula yorke – it’s been decided that if you lay down no​-​one will die
  24. poppy h – leDiodes
  25. astrid sonne – boost
  26. p cain – kno
  27. avalon kane and stu patterson – michael sheen
  28. warren rasmussen – the consensus of al
  29. laura cannell – the earth under the sea
  30. le gris – feu follet
  31. raoul eden – transpiration d’Ombre à la gueule rouge
  32. bill orcutt guitar quartet – a different view
  33. quincey may brown – hands
  34. aidan coughlan and kass richards – get a little rose
  35. cerys hafana – the bitter withy
  36. wake in fright – aggie
  37. john francis flynn – within a mile of dublin
  38. dave graney & clare moore – creative creep
  39. the native cats – tanned rested and dead
  40. arab strap – bliss
  41. kim gordon – bye bye
  42. tim koch – sabatane
  43. florigenix – close encounters
