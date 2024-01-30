Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-30

- jim white – static on the radio
- gretchen miller – frenchman’s garden
- natalie beridze – who dwells in possibility
- lalén ríos luna – gaiaphone bell 2
- alula down – interlude 3 – morning
- akira kosemura & lawrence english – memorising the sea
- beurre – fables at your house
- claire rousay – tuufuhhoowaah
- cucina povera – ruskohaikaran uni
- heavy cloud – and you begin
- li yilei – yip, yip, yip
- panoptique electrical – quiet eighty
- cloud ice 9 – strange attractor
- amongst myselves – fading stellar remnant
- hi, capybarasi – things that i wld tell myself
- bongomwizardmountain – night/day iv
- inept – goatee
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – listen 2 yr mother
- damon thomas – rural rite
- eyes more skull than eyes – ten of swords reversed
- agf – reFUSE
- manja ristić & mark vernon – side b
- loula yorke – it’s been decided that if you lay down no-one will die
- poppy h – leDiodes
- astrid sonne – boost
- p cain – kno
- avalon kane and stu patterson – michael sheen
- warren rasmussen – the consensus of al
- laura cannell – the earth under the sea
- le gris – feu follet
- raoul eden – transpiration d’Ombre à la gueule rouge
- bill orcutt guitar quartet – a different view
- quincey may brown – hands
- aidan coughlan and kass richards – get a little rose
- cerys hafana – the bitter withy
- wake in fright – aggie
- john francis flynn – within a mile of dublin
- dave graney & clare moore – creative creep
- the native cats – tanned rested and dead
- arab strap – bliss
- kim gordon – bye bye
- tim koch – sabatane
- florigenix – close encounters
