Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-23

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. andrew lang – seven motives for verse
  3. tilth and wind tide – oxbow
  4. warrington-runcorn new town development plan – yhe view from halton castle
  5. nate scheible – small and horseless
  6. eidon – yuki 雪
  7. the havels / irena & vojtech havlovi – song from the movie
  8. simon bailey – dream sequins
  9. inept – red rooster
  10. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy nine
  11. claire rousay – parkowa 2
  12. natalie beridze – who hugs terrain of comets
  13. sherre delys & kusano shinpei – frogs and others
  14. hi, capybarasi – i’m doing my best
  15. amongst myselves – the dark matter reefs
  16. damon thomas – i set the high score
  17. heavy cloud – where do i end
  18. alula down – interlude 2 – tango
  19. bongomwizardmountain – night/day iii
  20. eyes more skull than eyes – purgatory
  21. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – one being momo
  22. p cain – 4 u
  23. agf – xenakISS
  24. pyur – windings on a charged wave
  25. john part timer – shittary
  26. maria teriaeva – mérinos (feat. vadik korolev)
  27. lisel – one at a time
  28. warren rasmussen – the orgiastic experience
  29. kreidler – loisaida sisters
  30. le gris – danse de l’herboriste
  31. jozefvanwissem – in excile here we wander
  32. hedge schools – at the end of a winding day
  33. alison cotton – the letter burning
  34. angrusori – bo sloboda, bo sloboda
  35. john francis flynn – the seasons
  36. daisy rickman – feed the forest
  37. quincey may brown – heart, i hope this email finds you well
  38. wake in fright – can’t tell love
  39. infants under the bulb – small grey man
  40. critical energy – dolphins
  41. the native cats – rain on poison
  42. tim koch – place holder heart
  43. florigenix – vector shrine of gentle breath
  44. felix mir – tiny plastic baby
  45. little-scale – dark hearts
