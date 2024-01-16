Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-16

- jim white – static on the radio
- andrew lang – become true
- warrington-runcorn new town development plan – a fresh dawn for north cheshire
- willebrant – musings
- alula down – hiraeth
- part timer – school concert
- fletina – pocket of air
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy eight
- panghalina – glass lake
- uchida sound labo + shun kodama – kuus 1
- christina vantzou & ezra fieremans – bewilderment i
- inept – back at my house
- troth – sentimental object
- other minds archives – john cage in conversation with morton feldman, 1966-67
- poppy h – shahid & irfan
- abstract poem – where the bird finds solace in memories etched into its feathers (grief is a paper bird flying through a burning forest – part 1)
- amongst myselves – one day remains
- david wallraf – he bit his tongue In his sleep
- damon thomas – the blackjack oak
- lalén ríos luna – tell me about your mother
- shark – mob, 1814
- aida touma-suleiman – audio extract
- bongomwizardmountain – night/day i
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – pin thru my eye
- eyes more skull than eyes – portalmaster
- p cain – safe outside
- agf – bassPOETess
- barney medlin – glass wabble over
- pyur – Intersections
- warren rasmussen – the object should be desirable from the standpoint of its social value
- kreidler – hopscotch
- king vatra – marsh fanfare
- le gris – les yeux de belladonna
- jozefvanwissem – the devil is a fair angel and the sepent a subtle beast
- luce mawdsley – latex feather
- john francis flynn – kitty
- cerys hafana – child owlet
- deep sea data – sink or swim
- critical energy – the big jets
- gustaf – starting and staring
- the native cats – suplex
- tim koch – goth lightning
- felix mir – noissette
- florigenix – open, winged avatar
- little-scale – meow / everything momentary
