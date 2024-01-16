Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-16

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. andrew lang – become true
  3. warrington-runcorn new town development plan – a fresh dawn for north cheshire
  4. willebrant – musings
  5. alula down – hiraeth
  6. part timer – school concert
  7. fletina – pocket of air
  8. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy eight
  9. panghalina – glass lake
  10. uchida sound labo + shun kodama – kuus 1
  11. christina vantzou & ezra fieremans – bewilderment i
  12. inept – back at my house
  13. troth – sentimental object
  14. other minds archives – john cage in conversation with morton feldman, 1966​-​67
  15. poppy h – shahid & irfan
  16. abstract poem – where the bird finds solace in memories etched into its feathers (grief is a paper bird flying through a burning forest – part 1)
  17. amongst myselves – one day remains
  18. david wallraf – he bit his tongue In his sleep
  19. damon thomas – the blackjack oak
  20. lalén ríos luna – tell me about your mother
  21. shark – mob, 1814
  22. aida touma-suleiman – audio extract
  23. bongomwizardmountain – night/day i
  24. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – pin thru my eye
  25. eyes more skull than eyes – portalmaster
  26. p cain – safe outside
  27. agf – bassPOETess
  28. barney medlin – glass wabble over
  29. pyur – Intersections
  30. warren rasmussen – the object should be desirable from the standpoint of its social value
  31. kreidler – hopscotch
  32. king vatra – marsh fanfare
  33. le gris – les yeux de belladonna
  34. jozefvanwissem – the devil is a fair angel and the sepent a subtle beast
  35. luce mawdsley – latex feather
  36. john francis flynn – kitty
  37. cerys hafana – child owlet
  38. deep sea data – sink or swim
  39. critical energy – the big jets
  40. gustaf – starting and staring
  41. the native cats – suplex
  42. tim koch – goth lightning
  43. felix mir – noissette
  44. florigenix – open, winged avatar
  45. little-scale – meow / everything momentary
