Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-09

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. andrew lang – ego drift
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy seven
  4. willebrant – some things considered
  5. part timer – frictionless
  6. other minds archives – john cage in conversation with morton feldman, 1966​-​67
  7. germaine sijstermans – marsam
  8. strategy – true believers
  9. inept – raise your window high
  10. henrik meierkord – radio and tonal frequenzies I
  11. cucina povera – ruskohaikaran uni
  12. throat & chest – january january january
  13. troth – angel not so easy
  14. och – stora r​ö​k
  15. disorganism – honey
  16. damon thomas – our fantasy realm
  17. amongst myselves – lost beach
  18. lalén ríos luna – I am sorry to burden you with my climate anxiety
  19. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – mygov
  20. poppy h – leDiodes
  21. bongomwizardmountain – night/day ii
  22. eyes more skull than eyes – pearlfrost ctenophora
  23. cody yantis – arid assertions
  24. p cain – nubounce
  25. agf – alongWITH
  26. yPLO – 1
  27. ringo – signal wrath
  28. le gris – tendres sauvages
  29. john francis flynn – willie crotty
  30. daisy & the deadheads – hairs on the mountain (shirley collins)
  31. ØXN – Farmer in he City
  32. lauren bull – my life is not a tragedy
  33. thee conductor (ft. bonnie prince billy) – spirit of a ghost (w/ jana horn)
  34. the native cats – dallas
  35. tim koch – reef cycle
  36. caitlin johnstone – all the propaganda is splattering against a solid wall of reality
  37. florigenix – benevolent whirlpool of stars
