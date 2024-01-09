Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-09

- jim white – static on the radio
- andrew lang – ego drift
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy seven
- willebrant – some things considered
- part timer – frictionless
- other minds archives – john cage in conversation with morton feldman, 1966-67
- germaine sijstermans – marsam
- strategy – true believers
- inept – raise your window high
- henrik meierkord – radio and tonal frequenzies I
- cucina povera – ruskohaikaran uni
- throat & chest – january january january
- troth – angel not so easy
- och – stora rök
- disorganism – honey
- damon thomas – our fantasy realm
- amongst myselves – lost beach
- lalén ríos luna – I am sorry to burden you with my climate anxiety
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – mygov
- poppy h – leDiodes
- bongomwizardmountain – night/day ii
- eyes more skull than eyes – pearlfrost ctenophora
- cody yantis – arid assertions
- p cain – nubounce
- agf – alongWITH
- yPLO – 1
- ringo – signal wrath
- le gris – tendres sauvages
- john francis flynn – willie crotty
- daisy & the deadheads – hairs on the mountain (shirley collins)
- ØXN – Farmer in he City
- lauren bull – my life is not a tragedy
- thee conductor (ft. bonnie prince billy) – spirit of a ghost (w/ jana horn)
- the native cats – dallas
- tim koch – reef cycle
- caitlin johnstone – all the propaganda is splattering against a solid wall of reality
- florigenix – benevolent whirlpool of stars
