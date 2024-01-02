Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-02

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. tim mortimer – field 4
  3. māpura music – we start by doing it
  4. pefkin – leaves rustle and the wind in my hair / light flags extended
  5. helen svoboda – interlude 1
  6. yirinda – thurum voi (look there)
  7. kate carr – shy, typically alone or in pairs
  8. delphine dora – mirage du temps
  9. marine eyes + iksre – tourmaline
  10. heavy cloud – dew
  11. veryan – pressure
  12. hayden moon – death of a miner’s cottage
  13. claire deak – dampen the waves
  14. katerina stathis – (take me) anywhere but here
  15. lila tristram and the last dinosaur – a chair, a table
  16. hamish napier – a cry from craigellachie, by prof. shairp of st​.​andrews (poem)
  17. henrik meierkord – old photos ii
  18. alex albrecht – voyage 1
  19. amy cutler – sad and unfinished (the swirl of the wind)
  20. part timer – frictionless
  21. toby lurie – unawareness
  22. jet jaguar – grading honey
  23. deep learning – A Journal Of
  24. leven canyon – behold the aeronaut!
  25. 4 grados del fuego – portal (anah​í​s monges)
  26. salllvage – dive reflex
  27. katy rose bennett – dissolution i
  28. burd ellen – the dun broon bride (lord thomas and fair ellender)
  29. le gris – hildegarde
  30. jem finer – orange
  31. shirley collins – hares on the mountain
  32. adam geoffrey cole – drunk with the flies
  33. oxn – the wife of michael cleary
  34. john francis flynn – mole in the ground
  35. fhae – i waited
  36. yasmine de laine – solastalgia
  37. david m lewis and friends – churchbells
  38. summer flake – stranger
  39. wireheads – hanging garden
  40. maud the moth + trajedesaliva – habitantes del desgarro
  41. broken chip – tree line
  42. amberlucent – after the noise
  43. takamu – punchcard pitch
