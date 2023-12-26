Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-26

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. kiera j simmons – granite
  3. alex mader – 0​.​5 it came one night
  4. iksre – as good as it gets
  5. the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – bird, songs, seas
  6. extinction room – k​ā​k​ā​pō (strigops habroptila)
  7. panoptique electrical – quiet one
  8. lee hannah – mountain spring
  9. karen vogt – night soughing
  10. penelope trappes – heavenly spheres
  11. laila sakini – milk
  12. nichola scrutton – pulsing light
  13. cabbaggage – a walk in the city is a very sad thing
  14. willebrant – small picture hanging
  15. wasiq silan – am I indigenous enough
  16. natalia beylis – the lighthouse trembles
  17. liam halliwell – 1​.​2
  18. damon thomas – his best days
  19. leighton craig – logical ascent
  20. troth – b3: iben
  21. lori goldston & laura cannell – flight calls
  22. sweeney – whom shall i call to speak to the algorithm?
  23. agf – tSEW
  24. iztok koren – . . . .
  25. brìghde chaimbeul – pililiù (the call of the redshank)
  26. conor o​’​kane – harvest of clovers
  27. lankum – go dig my grave
  28. milkweed – weasel bones
  29. lisa o’neill – if i was a painter
  30. hack-poets guild – ten tongues
  31. elena dakota – rice noodles
  32. ella ion – waiting
  33. sarah mary chadwick – someone else​’​s baby
  34. deep sea data – happy place
  35. the native cats – my risks is art
  36. florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
  37. felix mir – tourmaline
  38. tim koch – dendrils
  39. the onos – banned at metro
  40. leitmotiv limbo – Sweeping an sarc
  41. caitlin johnstone – anne and joe argue about the child-killing murder robot
