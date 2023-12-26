Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-26

- jim white – static on the radio
- kiera j simmons – granite
- alex mader – 0.5 it came one night
- iksre – as good as it gets
- the bowerbird collective, simone slattery & anthony albrecht – bird, songs, seas
- extinction room – kākāpō (strigops habroptila)
- panoptique electrical – quiet one
- lee hannah – mountain spring
- karen vogt – night soughing
- penelope trappes – heavenly spheres
- laila sakini – milk
- nichola scrutton – pulsing light
- cabbaggage – a walk in the city is a very sad thing
- willebrant – small picture hanging
- wasiq silan – am I indigenous enough
- natalia beylis – the lighthouse trembles
- liam halliwell – 1.2
- damon thomas – his best days
- leighton craig – logical ascent
- troth – b3: iben
- lori goldston & laura cannell – flight calls
- sweeney – whom shall i call to speak to the algorithm?
- agf – tSEW
- iztok koren – . . . .
- brìghde chaimbeul – pililiù (the call of the redshank)
- conor o’kane – harvest of clovers
- lankum – go dig my grave
- milkweed – weasel bones
- lisa o’neill – if i was a painter
- hack-poets guild – ten tongues
- elena dakota – rice noodles
- ella ion – waiting
- sarah mary chadwick – someone else’s baby
- deep sea data – happy place
- the native cats – my risks is art
- florigenix – entrance to spaciousness
- felix mir – tourmaline
- tim koch – dendrils
- the onos – banned at metro
- leitmotiv limbo – Sweeping an sarc
- caitlin johnstone – anne and joe argue about the child-killing murder robot
