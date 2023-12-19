Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. aphir – la plan​è​te sauvage (fantastic planet) improvised live score
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy six
  4. nick schofield – on air
  5. oliver patrice wweder – rs
  6. hand to earth – watu
  7. j and the woolen stars – beloved
  8. willebrant – a knight on a boat (live @ the brunswick green)
  9. erlend apneseth trio with maja ratkje – spor etter spor (mellom oss)
  10. ojeras de damita – beautiful drowned maiden
  11. part timer – routine
  12. nyz – butterwave11
  13. ghostwoods – supernova
  14. céline lory – hommage à l’homme
  15. roslyn steer – in a green light, even the bawds
  16. dania – zaytun
  17. alex albrecht – rail bridge
  18. great panoptique winter – you were there
  19. laura cannell – memories of stars
  20. henrik meierkord – stillhet II
  21. amongst myselves – end of nights
  22. damon thomas – a second bookmark
  23. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – take my screams give them out for free
  24. troth – sunflower
  25. ambient fuccboi – being from the east
  26. eyes more skull than eyes – parasitic cradle
  27. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 疼 | T​é​ng | Pain
  28. lucie páchová – na terase
  29. dominique vaccaro – 010
  30. simona zamboli – movement
  31. agf – MOVEbuild
  32. le gris – sur les marches des lutins
  33. dorothy carter – the squirrel is a funny thing​.​.​.
  34. nina harker – le pont à voiles
  35. genghis cohn – she who calls
  36. nick hart & tom moore – the jolly bold robber
  37. john francis flynn – mole in the ground
  38. wake in fright – punchcard
  39. andy the doorbum – hymn of dolor: singing away the spider bites
  40. joe ziffer – wishing well
  41. david m. lewis & friends – small revolution
  42. the native cats – vivian left me
  43. mudrat – mud
  44. tim koch – teriyaki
  45. felix mir – celestite
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Three D Lounge: 2023-12-19

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2023-12-19

Current track

Title

Artist