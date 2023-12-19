Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-19

- jim white – static on the radio
- aphir – la planète sauvage (fantastic planet) improvised live score
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy six
- nick schofield – on air
- oliver patrice wweder – rs
- hand to earth – watu
- j and the woolen stars – beloved
- willebrant – a knight on a boat (live @ the brunswick green)
- erlend apneseth trio with maja ratkje – spor etter spor (mellom oss)
- ojeras de damita – beautiful drowned maiden
- part timer – routine
- nyz – butterwave11
- ghostwoods – supernova
- céline lory – hommage à l’homme
- roslyn steer – in a green light, even the bawds
- dania – zaytun
- alex albrecht – rail bridge
- great panoptique winter – you were there
- laura cannell – memories of stars
- henrik meierkord – stillhet II
- amongst myselves – end of nights
- damon thomas – a second bookmark
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – take my screams give them out for free
- troth – sunflower
- ambient fuccboi – being from the east
- eyes more skull than eyes – parasitic cradle
- mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 疼 | Téng | Pain
- lucie páchová – na terase
- dominique vaccaro – 010
- simona zamboli – movement
- agf – MOVEbuild
- le gris – sur les marches des lutins
- dorothy carter – the squirrel is a funny thing...
- nina harker – le pont à voiles
- genghis cohn – she who calls
- nick hart & tom moore – the jolly bold robber
- john francis flynn – mole in the ground
- wake in fright – punchcard
- andy the doorbum – hymn of dolor: singing away the spider bites
- joe ziffer – wishing well
- david m. lewis & friends – small revolution
- the native cats – vivian left me
- mudrat – mud
- tim koch – teriyaki
- felix mir – celestite
