Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-12

- jim white – static on the radio
- strategy – true believers
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy five
- willebrant – cowwarr I (live @ the brunswick green)n
- mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 空 | kōng | emptiness
- cat tyson hughes – crossing water
- polari bible – genesis (part una)
- sweet freeze – sleep cycle
- claire deak – prefigured (ritornello)
- zoj – hearts of stone
- syma tariq – partitioned listening
- j and the woolen stars – feeling worse about the same
- marine eye – brushstrokes
- deep sea data – plug in the baby
- p.m. tummala and mike weis – a heron hidden in the moon
- troth – kind of cure
- a bad diana – cupboardie re-nude
- damon thomas – more snakes than people
- roslyn steer – i was of three minds, like a tree
- kaya gaarder – prolog
- amongst myselves – silent spring
- eyes more skull than eyes – in the astral light
- the onos – (war id over)
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – unpowerful
- agf – liftME
- lamina – mycelle
- lunatraktors – horns and hooves in the dark
- le gris – l’ecume d’argent
- hamish napier – early morning train to inverness, by magi gibson (poem)
- the lowlies – bright morning stars
- nick hart & tom moore – the colour of amber
- daisy rickman – willow’s song
- john francis flynn – the zoological garden
- henry birdsey – clutching airs
- ØXN – the wife of michael cleary
- genghis cohn – iron day
- joe ziffer – master of ceremonies
- david m. lewis & friends – andrew mckernan
- joanna sternberg – without you
- the native cats – small town cop override
- tim koch – reef cycle
- florigenix – close encounters
Reader's opinions