Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-12

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. strategy – true believers
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy five
  4. willebrant – cowwarr I (live @ the brunswick green)n
  5. mindy meng wang 王萌, sui zhen – 空 | k​ō​ng | emptiness
  6. cat tyson hughes – crossing water
  7. polari bible – genesis (part una)
  8. sweet freeze – sleep cycle
  9. claire deak – prefigured (ritornello)
  10. zoj – hearts of stone
  11. syma tariq – partitioned listening
  12. j and the woolen stars – feeling worse about the same
  13. marine eye – brushstrokes
  14. deep sea data – plug in the baby
  15. p.m. tummala and mike weis – a heron hidden in the moon
  16. troth – kind of cure
  17. a bad diana – cupboardie re​-​nude
  18. damon thomas – more snakes than people
  19. roslyn steer – i was of three minds, like a tree
  20. kaya gaarder – prolog
  21. amongst myselves – silent spring
  22. eyes more skull than eyes – in the astral light
  23. the onos – (war id over)
  24. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – unpowerful
  25. agf – liftME
  26. lamina – mycelle
  27. lunatraktors – horns and hooves in the dark
  28. le gris – l’​ecume d’argent
  29. hamish napier – early morning train to inverness, by magi gibson (poem)
  30. the lowlies – bright morning stars
  31. nick hart & tom moore – the colour of amber
  32. daisy rickman – willow’s song
  33. john francis flynn – the zoological garden
  34. henry birdsey – clutching airs
  35. ØXN – the wife of michael cleary
  36. genghis cohn – iron day
  37. joe ziffer – master of ceremonies
  38. david m. lewis & friends – andrew mckernan
  39. joanna sternberg – without you
  40. the native cats – small town cop override
  41. tim koch – reef cycle
  42. florigenix – close encounters
