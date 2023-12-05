Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-05

  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. iksre – awake within the dream
  3. susan matthews – dawn
  4. jonnine – star anise
  5. baltic way – song as technology
  6. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy four
  7. sweet freeze – beware
  8. zoj – my empty boat (part 3)
  9. claire deak – a million cloaked ghosts
  10. j and the woolen stars – she was a friend to me
  11. marine eyes – lessons in letting go
  12. karen vogt – we coalesce
  13. troth – autumnal hymn
  14. mike cooper & andrew tuttle – one volt per one ampere (excerpt)
  15. deep sea data – healing holy hands
  16. spivak – i b lyin
  17. usurper – concert for your home
  18. loula yorke – may your feet become ears
  19. a bad diana – behind the curtain of the sun
  20. yas clarke – the thicket (day 4)
  21. sophia argyris – oak hearted
  22. damon thomas – walking barefoot
  23. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – quinn
  24. amongst myselves – the winds of april
  25. eyes more skull than eyes – abyssal torment rendezvous
  26. yuko araki – †magnetar (jonathan snipes remix)
  27. jameson feakes – great barton
  28. xylander – seeing red
  29. le gris – perce​-​pierre
  30. serpente – redentor not i
  31. kirk barley – courtyard
  32. agf – handsAStechNOlogy
  33. henry birdsey – planing airs
  34. ØXN – the feast
  35. georgia shackleton – twenty eighteen
  36. bity booker – the crow
  37. frankie archer – peacock followed the hen
  38. george sansome – the cruel mother
  39. lunatraktors – remember the poor (radio edit)
  40. book of sand – long live plalestine
  41. david m. lewis & friends – my friend angel
  42. joe ziffer – seaside
  43. the native cats – former death cult
  44. tim koch – leaving minchester
  45. florigenix – colour scented
  46. little scale – ur a qt
  47. jafra palestine – bella ciao – palestinian version
