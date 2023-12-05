Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-12-05

- jim white – static on the radio
- iksre – awake within the dream
- susan matthews – dawn
- jonnine – star anise
- baltic way – song as technology
- panoptique electrical – quiet seventy four
- sweet freeze – beware
- zoj – my empty boat (part 3)
- claire deak – a million cloaked ghosts
- j and the woolen stars – she was a friend to me
- marine eyes – lessons in letting go
- karen vogt – we coalesce
- troth – autumnal hymn
- mike cooper & andrew tuttle – one volt per one ampere (excerpt)
- deep sea data – healing holy hands
- spivak – i b lyin
- usurper – concert for your home
- loula yorke – may your feet become ears
- a bad diana – behind the curtain of the sun
- yas clarke – the thicket (day 4)
- sophia argyris – oak hearted
- damon thomas – walking barefoot
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – quinn
- amongst myselves – the winds of april
- eyes more skull than eyes – abyssal torment rendezvous
- yuko araki – †magnetar (jonathan snipes remix)
- jameson feakes – great barton
- xylander – seeing red
- le gris – perce-pierre
- serpente – redentor not i
- kirk barley – courtyard
- agf – handsAStechNOlogy
- henry birdsey – planing airs
- ØXN – the feast
- georgia shackleton – twenty eighteen
- bity booker – the crow
- frankie archer – peacock followed the hen
- george sansome – the cruel mother
- lunatraktors – remember the poor (radio edit)
- book of sand – long live plalestine
- david m. lewis & friends – my friend angel
- joe ziffer – seaside
- the native cats – former death cult
- tim koch – leaving minchester
- florigenix – colour scented
- little scale – ur a qt
- jafra palestine – bella ciao – palestinian version
