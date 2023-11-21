Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-21



  1. jim white – static on the radio
  2. alexandra spence – the well
  3. panoptique electrical – quiet seventy two
  4. lee hannah – emerald symphony
  5. sophia argyris – gaia
  6. iksre – dust (spring, 4​.​53pm) – handpan meditation
  7. claire deak – quarrel of the senses (serenata)
  8. lisa lerkenfeldt – limestone
  9. kate carr – usually concealed in dense foliage
  10. hayden moon – gut feeling
  11. helen svoboda – honeybee warfare
  12. laura cannell – echoes in the cathedral
  13. tom bickley – Ah​-​ah
  14. olof melander – ghosts hiding in the attic
  15. asha sheshadri – some places to find quiet and peace
  16. veryan – moine mh​ò​r
  17. david behr – a s​é​ance with elvis (1979)
  18. zoj – i take pictures of fire
  19. damon thomas – flea market opinions
  20. smithsonian folkways recordings – introduction, part 1b
  21. katarina gryvul – reverie
  22. martyna basta – glass
  23. antoine bellanger – le jardin jerdu
  24. agf – wynter
  25. deep sea data – happy place
  26. yuko araki – ‡damontoid
  27. sweeney – a picture of youth
  28. rootless – excess of reason (rhizome, dc)
  29. sealionwoman – giselle
  30. ØXN – the trees they do grow high
  31. you are wolf – twa magicians (the lady and the blacksmith lass)
  32. david m. lewis & friends – gift
  33. frog power – echo
  34. mandy, indiana – pinking shears
  35. cold comfort – outta touch
  36. the native cats – bass clef
  37. felix mir – selenite
  38. florigenix – brisk omen
  39. tim koch – tim 05
